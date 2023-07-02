As we all know, romantic relationships can be complicated, but in the case of Clementine, an obsessive-compulsive triple-A-type who is up for her dream job when her boss retires, it’s even more so.

She lives in an apartment where time is slippery. She can enter the Upper East Side New York apartment she inherited from her favorite aunt and find the furniture has been replaced with the décor from seven years ago along with a calendar with the same date. Oh, and a roommate from that long ago as well.

It's the “The Seven Year Slip” a cute take on the famous movie title “Seven Year Itch” and is written by Ashley Poston, a New York Times bestselling romance writer who doesn’t mind adding a few supernatural vibes to her books. Her last book, “Dead Romantics,” is another romantic-comedy about a ghost writer who falls for a ghost.

Clementine’s aunt always said it was a magical place but for Clementine, who spreadsheets everything, it’s more than disturbing when she wakes up one morning on the couch to find a handsome man living there too.

Explaining that he’s subletting the apartment from her Aunt Analea who is in Norway, Clementine figures out that he’s a tenant who lived there seven years ago.

As if that isn’t difficult enough, the two start to fall in love. Only how can you be a soulmate with someone who will be different seven years later? In other words in the here-and-now. Talk about a long distance romance. And how can a woman like Clementine, who needs everything ordered and orderly particularly as she vies for the new promotion at the publishing house where she works, figure it out? That’s difficult as she can’t even determine what year it will be when she opens her apartment door.

Iwan is in the city hoping to jump start a career as a chef by interviewing for a job as a dishwasher. Clementine, who he nicknames Lemon, will cinch the job if she can persuade a high-profile chef to write a cookbook. Even if you can guess the ending, it doesn’t matter. Poston describes her book as similar to the perfect piece of lemon pie—sweet and perfect for summer with just a little bit of sour around the edges.

And as Poston says, the ingredients for a great rom-com include a cute-meet and a happy ending and she provides both as well as laughs along the way in this perfect beach-read book.