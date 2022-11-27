BOOKS: Author Camille Bruce blends true crime and historic fiction

For tired travelers journeying across the Kansas prairie in the 1870s, the humble inn run by the Bender family seemed like as good of a place as any for a hot meal and a bed to rest for the night. The only problem? Like the Eagles song “Hotel California,” the Benders’ roadside stop was the type of place that some—particularly men traveling alone--checked in but never checked out.

In choosing the family of four as the subject of her latest book, “All the Blood We Share,” Norwegian writer Camilla Bruce was particularly intrigued by Kate, the Bender’s daughter who besides being a cold blooded murderess was a psychic. Kate’s prowess at delivering messages from the beyond was a welcome distraction to the grueling work and tedium of living in the small town of Cherryvale. That is, until people started noticing the disappearance of the inn’s guests.

“I have always been intrigued by the origins of spiritualism and the rise of the female medium, and I thought it was a strange choice for a serial killer to choose a profession that begs for attention and scrutiny,” says Bruce who fuses true crime with historic fiction. “There was also the fact that Kate killed as a part of a close-knit unit, which gave me an opportunity to explore the dysfunctional family dynamics that might have led to the killings. As with religious cults, I think that living close together and somewhat isolated can create an environment where the rules of the group replace those of society, and that was something I very much wanted to write about.”

When asking Bruce, who also pens speculative fiction, whether she ever becomes uneasy or fearful when writing about such murderous subjects as the four Bender family members, she replies that the real mystery for her when writing about serial killers is trying to understand what went so wrong for them in their past that they evolved into what they are.

“That puzzlement and curiosity override the fear for me,” says Bruce who holds a master’s degree in comparative literature and has co-run a small press that published dark fairy tales. “I think it's a very human thing to want to understand the nature of danger in order to avoid it – or even nip it in the bud – and looking through a killer's eyes is a way of exploring 'the nature of the beast' for me. The idea of monstrosity is interesting, too, and I wonder where the line is. When does someone go from being a person to a monster in their own and other people's eyes? Since the Bender family has several members, ‘All the Blood We Share’ was perfect for exploring that topic.”