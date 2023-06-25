David Bell, whose own family dynamics are much more peaceful than the mysteries he writes, does it again in his latest, “Try Not to Breathe.” His mysteries often are centered around fractured familial relationships and deep secrets coming to light after being buried for a long time.

Avery Rogers, a former Kentucky State Police officer who is now working as a security guard in a small college town where her duties include breaking up fights amongst drunken fraternity boys, is emotionally on the run. She left her job and relationship after a traumatic incident while working for the state police and she is still reeling from what happened.

So maybe the call from her father about her half-sister, Anna Rogers, didn’t come at a good time. Her father, a former policeman whose disappointment in Avery’s career crash is always at the forefront in their relationship, has called to say Anna is missing and most likely in danger.

He wants Avery to help find her but Avery believes Anna is just off with friends and that everything is fine. In this, Avery’s professional judgement is clouded by her own perceptions of Anna. Yes, taking a break from her family would be in character but Anna is being pursued by a stranger and is actually in danger. It will be up to Avery to help find and save Anna but both women also have to grapple with their own negative perceptions and feelings about each other. Anna has her own set of complaints—her father is overly-controlling and Avery barely tolerates her.

I chatted with Bell who was in Warsaw, Indiana at his wife’s book signing. She is the young adult author M. Hendrix. The two live in Bowling Green, Kentucky where Bell, a USA Today bestselling, award-winning author, is a professor of English at Western Kentucky University and co-founder of the school’s MFA program. He says he has step-siblings and though they all get along very well, that was part of the inspiration for his book.

“I started thinking about what it would be like if we didn’t and one of them was in danger,” says Bell, noting that many families, even happy ones, have long-held secrets which is part of the mix when he develops his plots. He also gets the ideas for his 11 novels—and counting--from numerous places such as news stories, academia and musings on the personalities of people he knows and then riffs off of them to create his compelling and fast moving mysteries. His books have been translated into multiple languages and include “The Finalists” and “She’s Gone.” He is at work on his next mystery.

Learn more at davidbellnovels.com.