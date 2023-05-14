Disappointed that the only risqué letters written by a president are those of Warren G. Harding? Wondering why every single Civil War portrait seems like the same sad face and unkempt hair? Have you ever considered what F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “Great Gatsby” would be like if Ernest Hemingway (the two were friends at least for a time) had written it instead? And how about if Mark Twain, who famously wrote “Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated,” was one of the undead?

If those are the types of things you lay awake at night thinking of then Alexandra Petri’s latest book, “US History: Important American Documents (I Made Up)” is definitely for you.

“If you’re going to lie about the past, lie big!” Petri, a Washington Post humor columnist, writes as a way of explaining this collection of off-beat, wacky, and funny takes on America’s past. Her chapter titles explain it all.

“Top Toys for Puritan Parents” includes an Elmo Who Delights in Nothing: This Elmo sits silently and contemplates his sinfulness. Do not seek to tickle him, this is folly. In “Edgar Allen’s Handyman,” Petri writes that most people don’t realize that in each of Edgar Allan Poe’s early drafts of his classic works, he wrote a scene where a handyman comes in and tries to address the problem at the center of the plot. In “The Raven,” the handyman explains that Poe left the door open and a bird got in. As for “The Black Cat,” it’s simple enough says the handyman—Poe has bricked the cat inside the wall. And there is “Julia Child’s Cookbook That Made It Much Clearer She Was a Spy” where she notes that such kitchen utensils as copper pans are quite handy if a Nazi appears in your kitchen as you can smite him with it and wire whisks are better than eggbeaters as they leave one hand free, allowing a person to dispose of an unexpected grenade.

In “Real Housewives of the Space Program, 1959,” Betty Grissom tells how they’re all planning matching casseroles for the space launch, Louise Shepard notes that their hairstyles also match, while Trudy Cooper says that the higher their hair, the shorter the commute to reach our husbands in the Mercury capsule.

Petri was inspired to write this book after hearing various politicians talk about rewriting American history. She believes that if you’re going to instruct all the educators in America to teach that slavery was not so bad or Andrew Jackson was a swell guy, why not go weird with it? If anyone complains, well, there’s a solution. Explain you found it in an archive since most people don’t go to archives or simply start yelling about free speech and censorship.