BOOKS: Author delves into the details of Jim Thorpe's life

For four years, David Maraniss immersed himself in all things Jim Thorpe, a Native American of mostly Sac and Fox descent who is often touted as the greatest all-around athlete ever.

So intense is Maraniss in his research that he would have moved to Oklahoma, Thorpe’s home state, if it hadn’t been for the pandemic and he knows the most minute and fascinating details about his life. It’s the type of background you glean only if you delve deeply into someone’s life.

Thorpe attended Carlisle Indian Industrial School where one of his teachers was the famed poet Marianne Moore. He played football against George Halas (who later helped found the NFL and coached the Chicago Bears), Knute Rockne of Notre Dame fame, and Dwight Eisenhower who described Thorpe thusly, “He could do everything anybody else could do and do it better.”

But Maraniss, winner of two Pulitzer Prizes and nominated for three more as well as an associate editor at the Washington Post, didn’t choose Thorpe as the subject of his mega-biograph “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” for just his athleticism but also as a way to illuminate history and show all he endured both before his stunning fame and after.

“I consider this book as the third in a trilogy of figures who transcend mythology,” said Maraniss over the phone during his six-week book tour. The first, “When Pride Still Mattered,” was described as near perfect in the author’s ability to capture the personality of Vince Lombardi.

“Very few athletes are really heroes but Roberto Clemente died delivering humanitarian aid into Nicaragua,” said Maraniss, about the second biography in the trilogy “Clemente: The Passion and Grace of Baseball’s Last Hero.” “I’m also looking for the drama of a really good story.”

Thorpe’s challenges were the dire poverty of his childhood, the loss of a parent, and the outrageous prejudice against Native Americans. The Carlisle Indian Industrial School wasn’t designed just to provide an education to America Indian youths.

“The motto of that school was ‘Kill the Indian, Save the Man,” said Maraniss. “The goal was to turn them all white, to take away their culture, their language, everything. They dressed in uniforms like those the cavalry wore--the very people who killed their fathers.”

It was at Carlisle that Thorpe’s superior skills came into focus. According to Maraniss, Thorpe was doing farm work at the school when he saw high jumpers at the track failing to clear a six-foot bar. Dressed in his overalls, Thorpe sailed past them and easily vaulted more than six feet. The next day he was on the team.

But despite being a hero, the standards were ultimately different. Nurtured by famed coach Pop Warner, when it was revealed that Thorpe had played professional minor league baseball and was stripped of his 1912 Olympic Gold Medals, Warner pretended he didn’t know about it.

“So many white figures turned against him, he was an easy figure to throw under the bus,” said Maraniss. “It was corrupt because there were so many ways of defining amateurs and professionals and some even played under false names.”

Intriguingly, Thorpe wasn’t even a U.S. citizen when he took home the gold. Not all Native Americans were granted citizenship until 1924.

Just this year, the International Olympic Committee announced that he was being reinstated as the sole winner of the pentathlon and decathlon events. Much good that did for Thorpe who died in 1953.

Having spent so much time over the last four years in Thorpe’s world, Maraniss describes himself as obsessed to the point that when he once turned into a fire station instead of on to a street, his wife asked him “what chapter are you on.”

Having lived with Thorpe for so long, what would Maraniss ask him if they had ever gotten to meet.

“I’d like to talk sports with him, get the details,” said Maraniss. “And I’d ask about the obstacles he faced and how he overcame them.”