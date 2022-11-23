BOOKS: Author explores hell in new novel

Peyote Trip has been in Hell—yes the real Hell—so long that he’s risen to Floor 5, a much better gig than the floors below. His job now is to get people to sign away their souls for short term solutions to their problems and it involves returning to the living world to charm and manipulate.

But Trip—which isn’t his real name as everyone who enters hell gets a new moniker—thinks he can finally break out of Hell or at least rise to a higher A level. One way to do so is to remember his real name which gets harder as the centuries pass. The other, he determines, is to persuade one member of a wealthy, powerful family to put their name on the dotted line.

In “Sign Here,” author Claudia Lux has created a version of Hell, at least on Level 5, where pens and the office coffee maker never work and the only drink available at the bar is Jägermeister. Lux says the idea for “Sign Here” first began when riding the L train, which was notorious for its close quarters and lack of respect for being on time, in New York City to her job. It was years later when living in Texas that she began writing.

“It was all due to an insurance commercial—one of those really tedious ones that get you whenever you’re streaming a show without premium access: the one that plays three times in a row every 10 minutes,” she says. “When it is booted up for the billionth time, I said out loud this is hell. But then I looked around at the hotel room I was sitting in, with the impossibly white bedding and serene boat painting and I thought, if this is Hell, it’s pretty damn fluffy. From there, I couldn’t stop thinking about Hell as exactly that: consistent discomfort and unpleasantness for eternity.”

Besides incorporating her own ideas of what Hell would be like to someone at Trip’s level she also asked family, friends, or anyone standing near me what would make up their Hells.

“The more people I asked, the more I noticed how many stories centered around a work environment,” she says. “As a group, humans love to complain, and it’s a bonding experience to complain about the same things. When I saw how much fun people were having sharing their Hellish details, I realized just how rich a playground a Hell of this making could be for a novel.”

Indeed, the version of Hell she has created seems like a really bad corporation—maybe a little bit like Twitter under the ownership of Elon Musk.

Lux says she’s glad that people get a good laugh when they read “Sign Here,” but she’d like readers to ultimately think to consider being good for here, for now and to appreciate the bits of heaven we’ve already got.