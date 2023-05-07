When you think about Tombstone, Arizona, is it about the shoot-out between the Earp brothers along with their friend Doc Holiday against outlaws Tom and Frank McLaury and Ike and Billy Clanton that took place at the O.K. Corral? Or do your thoughts center on the Bret of Lamb ala Mayonnaise and Calf’s Head en Tortue—the latter is a sauce made with Madeira wine along with thyme, bay leaves, sage, a small amount of tomato juice and pinch of cayenne served at Tombstone’s Russ Hotel?

Well, it’s probably the former but fancy food was also part of the frontier life in Tombstone according to Sherry Monahan, author of “The Tombstone Cookbook: Recipes and Lore From the Town Too Tough To Die.”

What a surprise for those of us who thought it was all chuckwagon fare of beans and overcooked steak.

“The meals themselves reflected the trends of the 1880s and did not include today's popular southwestern fare,” writes Monahan, past president of Western Writers of America and an avid food historian in her book, “This was, after all, the Victorian era when classic French cuisine was trendy.”

It all came about because Tombstone in the 1880s was a boom town, made rich from the mines that at one point were extracting $500,000 of silver a month, an amount equal to approximately $11.5 million in today’s money. As the money poured in so did the people, both good and bad, and the demand for luxuries skyrocketed and that included high end restaurants.

Monahan, who has written extensively on historic restaurants and particularly on the foodways of the old west—and well as on the Earp family, has given us a new way to look at what Wild West was like. The night before the shoot-out, the outlaws stayed at the newly-built Grand Hotel in Tombstone, considered to be one of the finest of hostelries in the Arizona Territories at the time. The next night both McLaury brothers and Billy Clanton would be in their final resting spot in nearby Boot Hill. That’s a whole lot different than the trappings of the Grand described by one newspaper reporter as having rare and costly paintings on its walls, walnut tables set with cut glass, fine China, silver pepper and salt shakers, upholstery made of the finest silks and crystal chandeliers.

The hotel’s restaurant was famed for their French fare and so the four had their choice of Fried Flounder with Maître-D'Hotel Sauce, Salmon with Egg Sauce, Beef with Herb Sauce, Ham with Champagne Sauce and Apple Fritters with Wine Sauce all of which were on the menu there.

But it wasn’t all French cuisine. According to Monahan, by 1884, Tombstone was considered the greatest mining camp in the territory (Arizona didn’t become a state until 1912), attracting people from all over the world hoping to make it rich.

Those who opened restaurants served food that often reflected their heritage says Monahan, noting that Tombstone’s restaurants and chop houses served German, Italian, Irish, Creole and New England cuisine as well as combinations of both. Mulligatawny, an Indian dish, was on the menu at the Eureka Restaurant. The Boss Restaurant served English Plum Pudding. And if you wanted German pancakes, no problem. They were served in town as well.

The kitchen at the Grand had hot and cold running water as well as a 12-foot Mountain Range with a patent heater and was capable of turning out enough food to feed approximately 500 people in a span of a few hours. The hotel’s opening was such an event, that it was an invitation-only ball.

Monahan tells me that the menus for some Tombstone restaurants were printed in French which is intriguing since it’s likely many of the miners who flocked to the town might have struggled in reading a menu written in English. When the Grand changed their menus to English it was big enough news that one newspaper applauded them as having taken “a new and very sensible departure.”

It was common for restaurants to brag about their chefs and where they came from such as San Francisco and New Orleans, says Monahan, pointing out that celebrity chefs were popular back then as well.

It’s a new take on the Wild West told through food and recipes. And maybe it wasn’t so wild after all.