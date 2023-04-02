“Television shapes our reality,” says Fenton Bailey, author of the recently released “ScreenAge,” a book he describes as his love letter to the medium that has had “a huge impact on all of our lives.”

Bailey founded World of Wonder with Randy Barbato in 1991 and is credited with helping reshape international pop culture. WOW has earned 28 Emmys and its portfolio includes such shows as the various “Million Dollar Listing” franchises, “Catch and Kill” and “Backyard Envy.” Their film division has produced documentaries like “Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures,” “Tori & Dean: Inn Love,” and ”The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” There’s also World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events. Recently, Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies ranked World of Wonder #2 among film and TV powerhouses.

It’s a stellar resume but Fenton doesn’t come across as a diva during a Zoom interview. Instead, he’s easy going and friendly as he talks about his life and his views on culture. He and Barbato met while attending film school at New York University at a time when reality television was not even a blip on our television screens.

“The book takes us behind the scenes of what is generally the less respected medium,” he says, noting that he has always long found it fascinating that TV has been despised culturally for so long.

“That is changing now but one of the reasons for writing the book is I wanted to answer the question for myself about why we seem to have worked in the least respected genres of the least respected medium.”

Fenton, who is gay, has been a leader in the acceptance of gays in general society. It was very different in the early 1990s particularly in the United Kingdom where he was born and raised. He came to New York without a plan. An Oxford graduate, his decision to attend film school wasn’t so much that he wanted to be a filmmaker as it was a way to get to New York.

At the time, public access television, a type of non-commercial mass media that gave the general public a way to create content television programming which was shown on cable television specialty channels, was just beginning. A unique way to express creativity, it was a way for Bailey and Barbato to start directing and producing.

Bailey’s book is both a personal and cultural journey of the decades since the founding of World of Wonder. He credits television as helping the invisible become visible and helping pull people out of the margins of society. Whatever some might think of some of his shows, they’re popular and garner awards. And they give voice to those who hadn’t found their voices before. Bailey believes that helping all feel connected and valued in society is a worthy goal.