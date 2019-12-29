Louisa May Alcott published "Little Women," her novel about the four March sisters and how they overcame adversity, in the late 1860s. The first printing — some 2,000 books — sold out in two weeks. Since then, it has never been out of print. "Little Women" has been translated into over 50 languages and sales figures indicate that it is still the second most popular book among Japanese girls.
Women readers in particular like being whisked back 150 years ago to read about the girls as they mature into women, with their father serving as a chaplain during the Civil War and the family mired in a genteel poverty — basically, a condition in which you don’t consider working because of your social standing, but really should.
Virginia Kandra loved "Little Women" so much that the story has remained with her many years.
“Growing up I wanted to be Jo March — don't most riders want to be Jo?” said Kantra, the author of Meg & Jo (Berkley Trade Paperback Original 2019; $16). “Like her I scribbled stories alone in my room and wrote plays to perform with my sister on a neighbor’s porch.”
Kantra, the author of more than 30 novels, took her love of "Little Women" one step further, wondering what the lives of all four sisters, including quiet and kind Beth and vain and pretty Amy, would be like in a modern context. For Kantra, it was a way of taking her own background as an author and mother and interweaving it with an understanding of the sisters’ lives.
“I’ve lived Meg’s life, too, as a young mother at home with two kids under the age of 3,” she said, noting that she believes many women can relate to Meg’s struggles with her changing roles and a new understanding of those around her. “She sees her parents’ marriage with new eyes and has to re-define herself not only as a mother but also as a wife and daughter."
As for Jo, her dream of becoming a famous journalist in New York City is buckling under the reality of her situation. She is working as a prep cook and secret food blogger which is far from the glamorous, high-powered career as a journalist she had envisioned.
A crisis with their mother’s health reunites the sisters in South Carolina. It is there, said Kandra, that they find themselves learning one of life’s most important lessons — the powerful bonds of family and the support they give each member is what matters the most. It’s a connection that can sustain them — and us — no matter what. It provides the strength to carry on.
Vantra’s book is perfectly timed with the release of the "Little Women" movie that was released Christmas day and stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Laura Dern. When asked why she thinks "Little Women" has endured as a classic for well over a century, Kantra said she believes that we’re nostalgic for stories that makes us feel good.
“There’s something about a family pulling together in tough times that reassures us and reminds us who we can be,” she says. “There’s a line that runs through my book — ‘whatever happens, we have each other’ — that the sisters use when their dad is in Iraq and at key crisis points.”
It is a line as true today as it was when Alcott wrote her novel.