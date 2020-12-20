BOOKS: Author is driven to tell story of the autonomous car

Davies, the transportation editor of Business Insider, seems like someone who might have been a gearhead as a kid, fascinated by all things automotive. But he wasn’t. He was a history major who wanted a job in journalism, and there was an opening for the job.

But now, the subject fascinates him, including driverless cars.

“The story itself was on my radar for some time as I’ve been covering self-driving cars since 2014, so I got to know a lot of these characters and followed the industry as it was evolving,” he said. “But then I started digging into it just for my own interest. I starred working on the book in 2017.”

Researching and writing the book meant getting up extra early and making calls from his home in San Francisco to the east coast with its three hour time difference to do interviews. Then Davies would go to his day job as a journalist, returning home at night to write.

Driverless cars aren’t something new, though the technology that allows them to work is. According to Davies, almost as soon as automobiles came on the market, the idea of somehow having them directed by forces less haphazard than humans emerged. After all, according to statistics provided by Davies, 90% of auto accidents are due to human error.