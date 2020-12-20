BOOKS: Author is driven to tell story of the autonomous car

"Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car" begins not with descriptions of scientific findings or schemata of future cars. Instead, author Alex Davies opens with a prologue that would be worthy of any legal thriller.
It’s 2017 and Anthony Levandowski is just beginning what will be a very long day, surrounded by lawyers firing questions at him in the case of Waymo v. Uber, a complicated lawsuit between two heavy hitters. (Waymo is a company under the umbrella of Google’s parent company, Alphabet). The discussions that day boiled down to a few simple facts. Levandowski, a talented engineer, had worked for Google for nine years, and before leaving, had downloaded more than 14,000 technical files from its servers onto his laptop, a transfer that took eight hours to complete.
To try to hide his trail, he then installed a new operating system to wipe away evidence of the downloads. Six weeks later, Levandowski left Google to start his own company, where he hoped to develop self-driving trucks. Enter Uber, which within a few months acquired Levandowski’s company for a reported $680 million and hired him to be in charge of their autonomous driving project.
The attorneys, of course, wanted to know all about this. But Levandowski’s own attorney told him how to answer most of the questions asked. He would, by the end of the six hour deposition, take the Fifth a total of 387 times.
Davies, the transportation editor of Business Insider, seems like someone who might have been a gearhead as a kid, fascinated by all things automotive. But he wasn’t. He was a history major who wanted a job in journalism, and there was an opening for the job.
But now, the subject fascinates him, including driverless cars.
“The story itself was on my radar for some time as I’ve been covering self-driving cars since 2014, so I got to know a lot of these characters and followed the industry as it was evolving,” he said. “But then I started digging into it just for my own interest. I starred working on the book in 2017.”
Researching and writing the book meant getting up extra early and making calls from his home in San Francisco to the east coast with its three hour time difference to do interviews. Then Davies would go to his day job as a journalist, returning home at night to write.
Driverless cars aren’t something new, though the technology that allows them to work is. According to Davies, almost as soon as automobiles came on the market, the idea of somehow having them directed by forces less haphazard than humans emerged. After all, according to statistics provided by Davies, 90% of auto accidents are due to human error.
“A horse won’t run itself into a wall or a tree,” said Davies, explaining the advantages of having anyone but humans drive.
For those of us who wonder when driverless cars will be available, Davies says that’s now. It turns out that in 2017 Waymo started testing its cars in an approximately 100-square-mile service area that includes the towns Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa and Tempe, though its fully driverless cars are restricted to an area half that size.
It’s a sprawling story, but Davies decided to tell it just by following a handful of people who are into it. He also wants others to know that this isn’t a book about technology but about people.
“It’s a fun book; it’s about how these people made it happen,” he said. “It’s about people fighting over money and power and wanting to be out there and making it happen.”
