“Restoring Prairie, Woodlands, and Pond: How a Small Trail Can Make a Big Difference” by Laurie Lawlor tells how people of all different political and cultural beliefs and backgrounds came together to work alongside each other for the good of their community, their children and the environment.

“It shows the positive things people can do,” says Lawlor who lives in Evanston and was alerted to a reclaimed wetland and prairie of a former trash-strewn and overgrown lot that stretched between the elementary school and library of Eagle, Wisconsin.

Lawlor, a writer who has a cottage in the area, has long been fascinated by woodlands and prairie and loves the way “tree-huggers” and ultra conservatives could see the value pf restoring an eight-acre lot.

“The land was really a mess,” says Lawlor noting it was thick with buckthorn and showed years of neglect. “Kids going to the school or library would have to get their bikes to go around it.”

But it also contained hidden treasures as the community discovered when they set about to reclaim the lot, removing the debris and invasive species that had taken over the land. Beneath all that were three ecosystems including an ephemeral pond wetland, one where in the spring baby tadpoles would turn into frogs and sing their “music” as Lawlor describes it and masses of wildflowers bloomed. The land was also part of Eagle Prairie, what had once been among the largest pre-settlement prairies in this part of Wisconsin. By clearing out the land and letting it return to its original state, the community created an environmental learning lab for visitors including the children who attend school next to the property.

“What’s so fascinating about prairies is that if given the chance, they’ll come back,” says Lawlor.

And this prairie did. Lawlor has accompanied students who attend the school next to the trail as they make discoveries and become more aware of the environment. She loves how the children talk about invasive species and planting natives as they follow the path, which is open to all. Children not only learn but they also become stewards of the planet.

Lawlor describes the founding of the Eagle Nature Trail which runs from the elementary school to the library as a respite from our busy—and often overwhelming—world. Studies have shown that walking in the woods and being a part of green spaces is healthy for both mind and body.

Another fascinating aspect of Lawlor’s book is that even something as small as a trail—in the scheme of all the ecological crisis that are brewing including wildfires ranging in Canada and scorching heat in America’s south and southwest—can be a worthy achievement for making a momentous change. I’s something to keep in mind when wondering what do to help the earth.

“It’s all about making a difference,” she says who hopes this is aspirational to others as well.

If you go:

What: In store discussion with Laurie Lawlor about her new book.

When: Monday, July 10 at 6:30 pm

Where: The Book Stall, 811 Elm Street in Winnetka.

Cost: Free

FYI: To find out more or to register, visit thebookstall.com/go-green-reads-store-event-laurie-lawlor