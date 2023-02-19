A writer of popular Young Adult novels, Kristina Forest now is telling the story of a shy book editor and the good looking guy who moved in next door in “The Neighbor Favor,” in her first adult romance novel that is being described as an “You’ve Got Mail” update full of Black love and Black joy” and was recently picked as a PopSugar Book Club pick.

For months, Lily carried on a correspondence with her favorite fantasy writer. Their emails helped her with her feelings of frustrations of being stuck in a dead-end job—she really wants to be a children’s book editor not in the non-fiction division but sees little hope of advancement or change. Lily’s also socially awkward at times as well and being able to express herself through written words rather than in person helps her really express herself. So when the fantasy writer ghosts her, it just adds to her angst.

Trying to move on and needing a date to her sister’s upcoming wedding, she thinks about asking Nick, the new neighbor for help. Of course, this being a romance novel—and a very well-written and fun one to read—that neighbor happens to be the writer who ghosted her. But as always, there are complications. Nick has his reasons for ghosting her and doesn’t reveal who he really is--he writes under a pen name. Indeed, even though he too was falling in love with Lily through their correspondence, he feels compelled to protect himself by fixing her up with someone else for the wedding.

Forest, who earned her MFA in Creative Writing at The New School, was inspired to become a writer after the father of her high school creative writing teacher spoke to their class. A published author, his successes convinced Forest she might be able to make a living at writing as well. And so far so good, her previous books include “I Wanna Be Where You Are,” “Now That I've Found You,” and “Zyla & Kai. “

In her writing, Forest believes that it is really important to really listen to your characters.

“They have a voice and as the author, it’s our job to bring their voice to the forefront,” she says.