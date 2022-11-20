BOOKS: Author puts Jack Trice's life in the spotlight

The grandson of slaves, Jack Trice grew up in a small town in Ohio where his family was one of only a handful of Black families. But the death of his father, a Buffalo soldier—the African American soldiers who served on the Western frontier after the Civil War--sent Trice on a different trajectory when he went to live with relatives in Cleveland.

His gridiron prowess made him a high school stand-out. When his coach moved on to Iowa State University, Trice followed becoming the star of his football team.

But if racism was rampant during those times back in the 1920s with the growing power of the Ku Klux Klan, it was even more so in states like Iowa. When his team played away from home, Trice couldn’t even sleep in the same hotel as his teammates. But Trice was a fighter, not only in the field but in his dreams. He belonged to the first Black fraternity on campus and he wanted to follow in the footsteps of George Washington Carver who had attended college there when it was known as Iowa Agricultural College.

But it wasn’t to be. The night before the game, he penned a moving letter about his goals.

“He could sense there was something bigger than himself at stake,” says Dr, Jonathan Gelber, a nationally recognized orthopedic surgeon, who wrote “The Idealist, Jack Trice and the Fight for a Forgotten College Football Legacy.”

The next day, Trice was trampled on the field by the opposing team. He would die a few days later of his injuries and his letter discovered.

“What struck me about his letter besides the words about what was at stake, but how his letter inspired different people in different ways,” says Gelber. “Students at ISU saw him as a hero who sacrificed himself for his school. Others saw him as fighting the same fight they themselves as Black athletes and leaders also experienced. They could see that whatever they did on the field or in the athletic department, that it was not just their reputation, but the reputations of their race and their families at stake.”

As for what happened during the game, Gelber isn’t sure.

“It's hard to separate his injuries on the field from his story about being the only Black player on the field, something he was used to,” he says. “No one knows for sure if he was targeted and trampled because of his race, because he was a star player, or perhaps both.”

His mother, who had seen her son go off to college with dreams and determination, was devastated. She had lost both her husband and son.

“She was in a dark place and wrote a letter to the President of Iowa State saying that although her life had become lonely and dreary, she had found solace in a poem,” says Gelber. “That poem was called the Idealist and it became the inspiration for the title of the book.”

Gelber, who also authored “Tiger Woods's Back and Tommy Johns's Elbow: Injuries and Tragedies that Transformed Careers, Sports, and Society, came across Jack's story while researching his previous book which focused on how injuries and tragedies changed sports and society as a whole. “I was intrigued not only about Jack's life as a barrier breaker but also how his letter, written a few days before his death from football injuries, was re-discovered on a small, dusty plaque and inspired a nearly three-decades long movement that culminated in the first and still only major college football stadium named for an African American.”