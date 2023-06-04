An abiding interest in early war aviation, remembrances of the adventure loving group of kids who were his close friends when growing up, and an attempt to understand the true story behind the mysterious landing of a U.S. Air Force B-17 bomber known as the Phantom Fortress were the inspiration behind Kevin L. Schewe’s compelling Bad Love series.

At work on his fifth novel in the series, Schewe’s books as well as “Bad Love Tigers,” a screenplay he’s written have garnered an amazing amount of interest and accolades. Recently, “Bad Love Tigers” notched its number of wins at 350 by scoring such international screenplay awards as Best Feature Script, Best Concept, and Best Original Screenplay in India, Best Outlier Film in Turkey, Best Feature Script and Screenplay in Sri Lanka, Best Short Script in Scotland and Best Feature Script/Screenplay, Best Writer, and Best Concept in Singapore.

Not bad for a board-certified cancer specialist who has worked in his field for close to 35 years and is currently in the private practice of radiation oncology in Jasper, Indiana. The four books in the series are “Bad Love Strikes,” “Bad Love Tigers,” “Bad Love Beyond” and “Bad Love Medicine” follow the exploits of the Bad Love Gang who use the White Hole Project to time travel back to World War II.

But there’s a real life mystery involved here as well. Schewe, an avid reader who was reading newspapers at age four, has long studied the mystery of The Phantom Fortress, a B-17 bomber that took a hit and lost an engine while bombing a factory in Germany during World War II.

“They lost another engine while flying away,” says Schewe about the well-documented story, “and the pilot ordered everyone to bail out, placing the plane on autopilot.”

Here’s where it gets spooky. The plane landed in Belgium with all the engines going but no one exited the plane. Indeed, the Phantom crew had already been rescued at a different location.

“It made a perfect landing at first but then looped around,” says Schewe who did a deep dive into researching the story. “When they couldn’t raise anyone on the plane’s radio, they sent Major John V. Crisp aboard to determine what was going on. He expected to find the bodies of the crew.”

But what Crisp found were rows of flak jackets and parachutes lined up along the fuselage but no one aboard.

“Why were there all these parachutes and why would they leave flak jackets behind when it was late November?” asks Schewe, Fellow of the American College of Radiation Oncology.

“All these things jelled in my head,” says Schewe, noting that he grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, a baby boomer at a time when there were no electronics such as Play Stations and cell phones, so kids played outside. He still remains in close contact with the members of his “gang” and uses their personalities in his books. Their adventures when young, included canoeing, bicycling, and then moving on to motorcycles.

Well, there are still no definitive answers to what happened to the Phantom Fortress, Schewe has come up with his own idea--time travel and time travelers.

“And then,” he says, explaining how he came up with the Bad Love series, “I decided it had to be my boyhood gang who were the time travelers.”