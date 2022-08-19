BOOKS: Author shines a light on mountaineering in 'Breathless'

A struggling journalist at the nadir of her career, Cecily Wong is given what might be her last big chance to out scoop her competitors—an interview with renowned mountaineer Charles McVeigh.

For Cecily, it’s a lifeline but one with a major catch. She must summit Manaslu, the eighth highest peak in the world, with McVeigh’s team. It would be a daunting task for any climber, but Cecily is a novice, and her last mountaineering experience was a disaster.

In “Breathless,” author Amy McCulloch takes us to Nepal and Manaslu, a mountain she herself has climbed. There are similarities between McCulloch and Wong. Both obviously are writers, both are Chinese and White. But McCulloch says that she wanted Cecily to be more of a novice to the world of mountaineering than she was when she climbed Manaslu. It was a way to open a window into the high-altitude world for readers who might be unfamiliar with the sport.

“Yet I also drew on many of the challenges I faced to create her character: imposter syndrome – in the mountains and in my career, and a struggle to belong,” said McCulloch who lives in London, England.

The two—the writer and her character—also share a loss or a relationship and the restorative properties of physical activity.

“Before my divorce, I was not a particularly active person, although I always loved travel and adventure,” said McCulloch. “However, when my husband left, for the first time I felt truly lost – like my entire future was crumbling in front of me. I didn’t know what to do with myself, so while I processed these big emotions, I decided to do something good for my body. I flew out to the Kerry Way – Ireland’s longest way-marked trail – and walked over 250km. I was amazed by what my body was capable of, so I ventured next to Nepal to trek the Annapurna Circuit. It was there that I fell in love with the big mountains, sparking a curiosity in me to see where my feet could take me.”

But we’re pretty sure that McCulloch, who holds the record for the youngest Canadian woman to climb Manaslu, didn’t face the adversities Wong encounters. She isn’t far into the climb when a number of her fellow climbers meet mysterious ends that could be accidents but may be more. Wong also begins suspecting that McVeigh’s legendary status may be more hype than reality. As she climbs higher and becomes more isolated, Wong realizes that while she is gaining in strength and is starting to heal from her boyfriend’s rejection, she is entering a danger zone. It’s not only the treacherous mountain climb she has to worry about but also who she can trust as well as whether she will not only be able to reach the top but make it back down to base camp alive.