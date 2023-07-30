“Bluffeyes” is the latest book from John Arnold Hargis, an attorney, former U.S. Navy Judge Advocate for the General Corps and avid historian from Rockport, Indiana.

His first book, “The Wrath of Judge Lynch: Race Wars,” was a non-fiction account culled from the newspapers and court records of both Rockport and nearby Boonville about the brutal lynching of three Black men whose guilt was never determined in December 1900 and the ensuing race war that it sparked.

Now, going back to stories his mother told him when he was growing up, Hargis has taken tales of political corruption, a powerful attorney and the attempt to blame a rape on the innocent men who attempted to stop it and woven a fictionalized account of a crime that occurred more than a century ago in Southern Indiana.

When two Black men come across the rape of a 13-year-old named Isabel who is the step daughter of a powerful and ruthless prosecutor, the case would seem straightforward. But that’s not how small town politics worked back then. The rapist is the henchman of the prosecutor and in order to protect him, the two men are charged with rape instead.

“They framed them and no attorneys represent them in this small town because the prosecutor controlled everything,” says Hargis, who practiced law in Rockport, a port city on the Ohio River. “That’s because the prosecutor controlled everything in town including the judge.”

But Callahan Jamieson, reporter from out east who now runs the local paper and is covering the trial, steps forward and offers to defend the two men.

That actually was legal back then, Hargis tells me.

In the meantime, Isabel’s step-father makes her undergo an abortion—illegal back then under any circumstances. And because she is so young, traumatized, and impressionable, the judge instructs the jury to pay no heed to what she says. The woman who performed the abortion also knows the truth. She is shut up as well but manages to tell the court the truth on her way out. As for the jurors, the majority are ready to convict and go home.

“Then Jamieson asks for the jury to be polled after they return a guilty verdict, each saying how he voted, the judge has to allow it,” says Hargis. “There’s one holdout.”

And this juror says that he can’t find the men guilty unless he can hear what Isabel and her maid had to say.

“We was told we must follow the truth beyond a reasonable doubt,” he tells the angry judge and prosecutor who want a conviction. Unable to get the juror to change his mind, the judge rules it’s a mistrial and calls for a new trial. This time around, there’s no doubt all the men on the jury (and they were all men back then as women couldn’t vote and thus couldn’t serve on juries) will vote to convict.

Already though many of the townspeople are riled up, having made up their mind that the two men are guilty and are determined to conduct their own view of justice even before another trial is convened. Lynching wasn’t legal back then but it was condoned and often an event where people would hitch up their wagons and watch it play out even bringing their children along.

What happens next is another twist in this engrossing book that’s well worth reading both for its historical context and because it’s a great read.