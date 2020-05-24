BOOKS: Authors promote healthy lifestyle

For her part, Baute was working on her Ph.D. at Indiana University Bloomington when she was diagnosed, at age 41, with Stage 2 breast cancer. She embarked upon a rigorous regime of chemotherapy and a year of Herceptin treatments. Doctors also removed a tumor and surrounding lymph nodes and she underwent a bilateral mastectomy. Though ongoing tests showed her to be cancer free, for the next five years she had further biopsies, a hysterectomy, and other surgeries. Despite this, she managed to complete her PhD in kinesiology and start her own business. In other words, she says, she wasn’t going to let cancer define her.

Pulling on their diverse backgrounds, Baute and Orr created an easy-to-follow book designed for those who want to enjoy food and also have a healthy and fulfilling life.

“It’s about taking care of yourself and taking care of each other, reaching a hand out to help others,” Baute said.