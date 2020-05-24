BOOKS: Authors promote healthy lifestyle

It’s a place many of us have been — counting calories, obsessing about what we ate and shouldn’t have and still seeing the scale tip higher and higher. There’s a different way, according to Chef Daniel Orr, owner of FARMbloomington, an award winning restaurant in downtown Bloomington, Indiana, and Kelley Jo Baute, owner of A Splendid Earth Wellness, a company she runs offering wellness coaching to individuals and businesses and workplace ergonomics consulting in Seymour, Indiana.
The two, who are friends, melded their skills in creating MyTendWell Lifestyle Plan, a program focusing on eight different wellness factors — social, occupational, intellectual, physical, emotional, spiritual, environmental, and nutritional. That in turn led to writing "The Wellness Lifestyle: A Chef's Recipe for Real Life."
“We’re really unique because there are no books where there’s really an exercise scientist working with an international chef,” Baute said.
When she says international, she means it. Orr, a graduate of Johnson & Wales University, a culinary school in Providence, Rhode Island, has worked in France at such restaurants as Auberge des Templiers, Restaurant Daguin and three-star L’Esperance, and at Belgium’s three-star Restaurant Bruneau. After that he worked as an executive chef at several high end New York restaurants and became executive chef of the Cuisinart Resort & Spa in Anguilla, British Virgin Islands.
For her part, Baute was working on her Ph.D. at Indiana University Bloomington when she was diagnosed, at age 41, with Stage 2 breast cancer. She embarked upon a rigorous regime of chemotherapy and a year of Herceptin treatments. Doctors also removed a tumor and surrounding lymph nodes and she underwent a bilateral mastectomy. Though ongoing tests showed her to be cancer free, for the next five years she had further biopsies, a hysterectomy, and other surgeries. Despite this, she managed to complete her PhD in kinesiology and start her own business. In other words, she says, she wasn’t going to let cancer define her.
Pulling on their diverse backgrounds, Baute and Orr created an easy-to-follow book designed for those who want to enjoy food and also have a healthy and fulfilling life.
“It’s about taking care of yourself and taking care of each other, reaching a hand out to help others,” Baute said.
“The Wellness Lifestyle is an all-in-one life-long wellness plan,” Orr said. “Dr. K and I wanted to create something that was a one size fits all in both understanding health and enjoying life. A lot of that is food. The fresher your food is, the more nutritious it is. Many of the antioxidants are most available in the whole raw ingredient of fresh fruit and vegetables. Growing and cooking your own food is the number one thing you can do to live a healthier lifestyle.”
If you can’t grow your own, you can still cook fresh foods found at supermarkets and farm stands.
It’s important to plan a schedule of exercise, wellness and eating healthy, and to stick to it, Baute said.
“Wellness is a lifestyle, so get started and stay committed,” she said. “Encourage others to join you. Just keep moving.”
“And just keep eating healthy,” added Orr.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!