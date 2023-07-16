Julie and Sienna Larkin, best friends, business partners and sisters-in-law, find their once solid relationship on rocky grounds when the body of Gavin Reed, the boss of Julia’s husband and Sienna’s brother is found dead in the backyard of his lake estate by a kayaker passing by.

But as complicated as the situation seems—Reed was brutally stabbed and strangled with his lips sewn together, it only gets more so. Jason, who has been working long hours trying for a promotion, is severely injured after a car accident and placed in a medically induced coma shortly after the murder.

At first, speculation was that Reed was killed by a woman. But the two friends soon learn Jason is considered the prime suspect in the murder. With Jason unable to defend himself, it’s up to the women in his life to clear his name. But as followers of Megan Collins’s novels know, nothing is as it seems and her latest, “Thicker Than Water,” a fast-paced thriller is no different.

It doesn’t take long for Julie and Sienna to diverge from what had long been an intense relationship forged immediately when they met. Julia was three months pregnant with Jason’s child and hadn’t committed to marrying him yet, they didn’t really know each other but the mutual bond between the two women was immediate. Julia even wondered if she hadn’t connected so quickly with Sienna if she would have agreed to marry Jason. After all, her mother had warned, “never trust a man.”

Now faced with the town gossip, the police investigation, and all that is coming out, their relationship is changing and not for the better. Sienna is steadfast that her brother would never hurt anyone no matter what.

Indeed, she believes that Reed, who was last been seen alive when leaving a regional sales conference that Jason attended as well most likely deserved it. After all, she tells Julia, all men are trash except her brother who is “an impeccable human being.” Though upon further questioning, she’s willing to give actor Tom Hanks a pass as well.

For her part, Julia, who has long known her husband isn’t perfect, begins to suspect that she knows even less about him then she thought and that there maybe more she needs to learn. But will she like what she finds out?

Collins tells her story in alternating chapters using the first person voices of Julia and Sienna, moves the action forward quickly, keeping the pages turning as we try to determine which woman knows him best or if either of them do.