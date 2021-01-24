BOOKS: 'Book inside a book' offers murderous twists and turns

The couple offer Ryeland 10,000 pounds to stay at their posh inn and interview their employees and others who were around when Parrish was murdered. They also want her to reread the Pund novel, in hopes she’d be able to pinpoint whatever it was that made Cecily so sure the handyman wasn’t the killer.

Ryeland not only knew Conway well — though she didn’t like him — she also discovered who murdered the author in Horowitz’s bestselling “Magpie Murders.” And yes, there are a lot of murders, as well as a lot of twists and turns to keep track of, so be prepared. Ryeland, of course, says yes to 10,000 pounds and the chance to leave the island.

“What you have in 'Magpie Murders' and 'Moonflower Murders' is a book inside a book,” said Horowitz, who was asked to write a sequel immediately after Magpie came out and is also working on the television adaptation of his novel. “In both the books, you have novelist Alan Conway hiding the solution of a modern mystery in his novel set in the 1950s. Susan, Conway’s editor, has to find the solution using clues from his novels.”

Yes, it is that complicated, but both mysteries — which are stand-alone novels, so you don’t have to have read Magpie to enjoy Moonflower — are fascinating reads.