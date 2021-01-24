BOOKS: 'Book inside a book' offers murderous twists and turns

Even paradise can get dull for some.
And so it is with Susan Ryeland in “Moonflower Murders” by Anthony Horwitz.
Though Ryeland thought she was ready to retire and leave London to live on a small Greek island and run the Polydorus Hotel with Andreas, her longtime boyfriend, she begins to wonder if it was such a smart move after all.
The hotel, though charming, is a little ramshackle, and Ryeland finds her days are filled with trying to cajole complaining guests and ensure the internet is working and the linens are getting changed, among a long list of tedious chores. It certainly is less than the paradise she imagined.
Ryeland is in this restless state when the Trehernes, an English couple who own the posh Branlow Hall, an inn on the Sussex coast, check into the Polydorus. They’ve traveled all this way to ask for her help in finding Cecily, their missing daughter. Eight years earlier, on the day Cecily was married at Branlow Hall, a guest named Frank Parrish was murdered. Their Romanian handyman confessed, and is now in prison for the crime. Ryeland was the publisher of mysteries written by Alan Conway, one of which, “Atticus Pund Takes the Case,” was based on Parrish’s murder. And Conway was also associated with the victim.
Cecily, who never believed the handyman was guilty, had recently called her parents after reading Conway’s novel to tell them she knew what really happened, but before they could find out more, she went missing.
The couple offer Ryeland 10,000 pounds to stay at their posh inn and interview their employees and others who were around when Parrish was murdered. They also want her to reread the Pund novel, in hopes she’d be able to pinpoint whatever it was that made Cecily so sure the handyman wasn’t the killer.
Ryeland not only knew Conway well — though she didn’t like him — she also discovered who murdered the author in Horowitz’s bestselling “Magpie Murders.” And yes, there are a lot of murders, as well as a lot of twists and turns to keep track of, so be prepared. Ryeland, of course, says yes to 10,000 pounds and the chance to leave the island.
“What you have in 'Magpie Murders' and 'Moonflower Murders' is a book inside a book,” said Horowitz, who was asked to write a sequel immediately after Magpie came out and is also working on the television adaptation of his novel. “In both the books, you have novelist Alan Conway hiding the solution of a modern mystery in his novel set in the 1950s. Susan, Conway’s editor, has to find the solution using clues from his novels.”
Yes, it is that complicated, but both mysteries — which are stand-alone novels, so you don’t have to have read Magpie to enjoy Moonflower — are fascinating reads.
Horowitz, the author of more than 40 books, including two Sherlock Holmes novels commissioned by the Conan Doyle estate, and the bestselling Alex Rider series for young adults, which has sold more than 19 million copies worldwide,” said “Moonflower Murders” is like getting two books in one, as Ryeland uses a murder mystery written by a murdered man to solve a murder.
Horowitz doesn’t have any virtual book events coming up, but you can watch an interview with him about “Moonflower Murders” on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=thH4vrG7tWI.