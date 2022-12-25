BOOKS: Chicago author delivers a new mystery book

Lila Macapagal knows there’s trouble ahead when her long-lost cousin Ronnie shows up in Shady Palms, Illinois after having ghosted the family 15 years ago.

Darn, it finally looked like Lila’s luck had changed for the better with her Brew-ha Café actually likely to make a profit and the beginnings of a new romance. But life always seems to throw Lila a curve ball and in "Blackmail and Bibingka," the third in the Titan Rosie Kitchen Mystery series written by Mia P. Manansala, it looks like it’s going to happen again. And at Christmas time no less. Bah humbug.

Sure, Ronnie says he’s brought a local winery and claims he’s finally ready to be a good and worthwhile citizen of Shady Palms. His mother, Tita Rosie is happy about his return and ready to believe he has changed for the better. But when Ronnie is suspected of murder and it begins to become apparent that his new business dealings are more like those of the old Ronnie than the new, Lila realizes his forebodings were right on. Poor Lila, who has proven her capabilities as a detective in such previous books as "Arsenic and Adobo" and "Homicide and Halo-Halo," now must try to clear Ronnie’s name. It’s a difficult task as she doesn’t even like Ronnie but family is family and she’ll do her best. But still, she can’t help wondering if he actually is the killer.

Manansala, an Agatha Award-winning author who lives in Chicago, says she’s always loved cozy mysteries. She uses her sense of humor and love of whodunits (her mother, who worked for the non-defunct Waldenbooks, often brought home Mary Higgins Clark books) to give us a warm and humorous intro to Filipino American culture, a crime to be solved and—interestingly enough--recipes to cook in case we want to make one or more of the delicious sounding Filipino dishes mentioned in the book.

Manansala includes these because of her belief that food is, in its way, a type of shorthand for the culture of a place. The book and the recipes are also a tribute to her father who passed away a few years back. He was the cook of the family and, according to Manansala, the epitome of the saying “food is love.”