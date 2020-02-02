BOOKS: Chicago's first black firefighters

In 1878, George Reid, a member of Fire Company No. 21, Chicago’s first African-American engine company, was helping stack hay on the third floor of the fire house when the alarm sounded.

Grabbing the diagonal wooden pole used to raise hay up into the loft, he swiftly rode it down to the first floor. By the time a dozen or more firemen joined him, after navigating their way down the crowded spiral staircase, Reid already had the horses hitched up to the fire truck.

"When they asked him how he’d gotten down so fast, he replied 'I slid the pole,'" said Dekalb Walcott Jr., the author of the recently released "Black Heroes of Fire: The History of the First African-American Company in Chicago."

David Kenyon, a Civil War veteran who was captain of Engine 21, recognized the time-saving value, and had a hole cut in the floors and a wood pole installed.

The fire chief had threatened Kenyon with having to pay the cost to repair the holes if it didn’t work out. Luckily for Kenyon’s pocketbook, Engine 21 soon had the reputation as the first to arrive at a fire, and poles were installed in firehouses throughout Chicago.

But it was Boston that ultimately got the credit, said Walcott, because they substituted metal for wood, but also because it was a white firehouse.