BOOKS: Chicago's first black firefighters

In 1878, George Reid, a member of Fire Company No. 21, Chicago’s first African-American engine company, was helping stack hay on the third floor of the fire house when the alarm sounded.
Grabbing the diagonal wooden pole used to raise hay up into the loft, he swiftly rode it down to the first floor. By the time a dozen or more firemen joined him, after navigating their way down the crowded spiral staircase, Reid already had the horses hitched up to the fire truck.
"When they asked him how he’d gotten down so fast, he replied 'I slid the pole,'" said Dekalb Walcott Jr., the author of the recently released "Black Heroes of Fire: The History of the First African-American Company in Chicago."
David Kenyon, a Civil War veteran who was captain of Engine 21, recognized the time-saving value, and had a hole cut in the floors and a wood pole installed.
The fire chief had threatened Kenyon with having to pay the cost to repair the holes if it didn’t work out. Luckily for Kenyon’s pocketbook, Engine 21 soon had the reputation as the first to arrive at a fire, and poles were installed in firehouses throughout Chicago.
But it was Boston that ultimately got the credit, said Walcott, because they substituted metal for wood, but also because it was a white firehouse.
Walcott retired as battalion chief after 31 years with the Chicago Fire Department and is now a historian at the Chicago African American Firefighters Museum. Though Walcott never served with Engine 21, he took a deep interest in the company’s history after discovering that in the late 1800s, it had the highest numbers in total fires, total runs and total work time.
"It was Mayor Joseph Medill who created the first black fire unit on Dec. 21, 1872," Walcott said. "He wanted to make blacks part of the mainstream of the community and also honor the former slaves and others who fought the Great Chicago Fire."
But though Medill had the best intentions, others weren’t so kind. Currier & Ives, the printing company best known today for its lovely and sentimental scenes of rural life, horses and sleighs, issued a series of postcards titled “Darktown Fire Brigade” depicting black firemen as buffoons and degenerates and white firemen as heroic.
"They distributed them throughout the country, and as a result many cities didn’t let blacks serve as firemen," Walcott said. "It was a huge setback."
In October of last year, Engine No. 21 firefighters from the 1800s were honored by the Chicago City Council, a recognition of their contribution to the city.