BOOKS: Chicago's Jackson Park yields insights into Columbian Exposition

Surprisingly, what seemed an almost guaranteed bureaucratic nightmare, in terms of permits and permissions, all fell into place, but then Graff was told she couldn’t start without a million dollars in liability insurance — not likely for a graduate student.

“I needed to turn the excavation into a job,” she said. And so she did, teaching a field class at the University of Chicago, for which she and her students excavated the site.

Expecting to find those things that archaeologists love — pottery shards, a coin here and a twisted spoon there — Graff and her team were stunned to unearth a section of the Ohio Building, a stately Beaux Arts-style edifice with an elaborate portico entranceway that served as a meeting place for Ohioans. It was among the best of all the findings they uncovered, which also included simple items like a collar stud, religious medal, cruet tops indicating that food was made on site, and lots of pipes. Though to hear Graff describe them, they’re all treasures and keys to the past.

As for the building, contemporary sources said it no longer existed.

“Even the New York Times wrote it had been thrown into the lake,” said Graff, who instead found segments in a ditch where it might have been used as landfill.