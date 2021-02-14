BOOKS: Climate change brings horror to Long Island

There goes the neighborhood.

Set in a town on Long Island not unlike the one where she grew up. Sarah Langan’s "Good Neighbors," an Amazon Best of February pick, is formatted like a sociological study exploring a crime that happened in the past.

“My roots are in horror and I thought about making this a slasher book,” said Langan, who projects normalcy despite having written award-winning horror novels. “But that seemed too simplistic for a book about our culture and themes like mob mentality.”

But the foreboding of horror books is prevalent here as we watch the neighbors on Maple Street turn on the Wildes, the newest family on the block.

It all begins with the falling out between two moms — beautiful, compliant and overwhelmed Gertie Wilde, an abused child grown into a beauty queen who is married to a once-almost-famous rock and roller named Arlo. Their two kids have issues too. Julia’s vocabulary is profane but even more oddly, and their son seems to believe he’s a robot. That’s quite a contrast with Rhea, an ultra-successful academic who seems to have the perfect everything — job, husband, and family — that seems typical of all the families in the neighborhood.