BOOKS: Complicated friendships fuel mystery at an island resort

A funeral at a posh island resort isn’t supposed to be fun, but in Lexie Elliott’s new mystery, "How to Kill Your Best Friend," it’s more than sad, it’s deadly. And complicated.

Georgie, Bronwyn and Lissa are close friends, having swum competitively together in college. But there long have been undercurrents in the relationships, particularly after Bronwyn had an affair with Lissa’s first husband, now deceased.

“Lissa, the strongest swimmer of them all, has somehow drowned off the coast of the fabulous island resort she owned with her husband,” said Elliott, who tells the story through the eyes of Georgie and Bronwyn.

The two are among a group of mourners — all with interconnecting ties going back to college. But beyond the grieving are questions — and soon violence. Georgie is attacked, and both she and Bron begin receiving threatening messages.

Plus, there are so many secrets, including whether the posh resort is going bankrupt. But even more so are questions about what really happened. After all, why would Lissa swim in an area known for its deadly currants, and is she really dead? And why did Georgie believe that the only way to stop Lissa from murdering again was to figure out the best way to kill her?