BOOKS: Crime, psychology and social media meet in new mystery

“All those people snooping their neighbor’s houses via property websites, or exploring strange neighborhoods with Google Earth, or using social media to stalk exes,” said Ware, author of bestsellers such as “The Woman in Cabin One” and “The Lying Games,” “An app that lets you snoop on the listening habits of its users, both random stranger and celebrities — the quid pro quo being that in order to snoop on others, you must make your own listening public too. Snoop promises 'voyeurism for your ears,' which seemed to tick all the boxes.”

But Snoop isn’t harmless voyeurism. It leads to death.

The first to go missing is Eva, who may be lying under a ton of huge boulders dislodged by the force of the sweeping snow. But even before the avalanche, there was a growing divisiveness. It seems each Snooper (as the Snoop workers call themselves) has a secret or two they don’t want revealed and close proximity is making it difficult keep them hidden.