BOOKS: Doing nothing can be doing something

“As a child, I loved sitting around in my father’s favorite armchair and just daydreaming,” she said. “But since I became a mom, it became really hard to do nothing. But I also realized that I niks around quite a lot, even if these are in-between moments like when I’m waiting for my kids to come home or taking the tram on the way to run some errands. So maybe I don’t have many long stretches of time, but I do have many short moments — enough to do nothing.”

Not me. I often find myself repeating my mother’s phrase. Though I continue to wonder what the work of the word really entails, I know that it won’t get done if I’m sitting. I ask Mecking if I’ll ever be able to shed my past and be able to niks.

“It can be very hard, and I think especially for women, it can be even harder,” Mecking said about the struggle to just do nothing. “Simply because we do more work that’s unpaid and unsatisfying. Men protect their own free time and women protect men’s free time and kids’ free time, but no one protects the free time of women.”

But there’s hope.