BOOKS: Exploring Italy through its food

“Italian food is very regional, and even in the regions it's broken down by cities, and then gets smaller and smaller until each dish is an expression of oneself, and it can be an affront and violation if others add ingredients or make changes,” Lust said. “There’s an integrity to the dish.”

It’s not the way we think of food here. Indeed, to me a recipe is to be altered by ingredients I have on hand, so the idea of not changing is a thoughtful concept, one that I will think about. But then again, I’m not making family recipes dating back centuries, and besides, old habits die hard.

In Camerano, a town in Le Marche, an 80-year-old woman shows Lust how to hand-roll pasta with a three-foot rolling pin. In Manciano, she masters making Schiacciata All’Uva, a grape flatbread with honey and rosemary that back home in New Hampshire takes her two days to complete.

But, Lust said you only spend a few minutes in active work, as if it were as easy as popping a frozen dinner into a microwave.

Intrigued by the food philosophy of the people she cooks with, Lust goes beyond a recipe and its ingredients to their history and what they represent.