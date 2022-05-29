BOOKS: Exploring the lives of heiresses

Consuelo Vanderbilt had it all. A lovely young lady with closets full of dresses and shoes, and servants to help her dress for dinner and draw her bath in her family’s French Renaissance-style chateau, which took up the entire block of Fifth Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets on the west side. Summers were spent at the family’s 70-room “cottage” in Newport.

There were sumptuous meals, trips abroad, parties and shopping sprees. Oh, the life of a young heiress who had nothing to do but enjoy herself until the right husband came along.

But Consuelo also had the ultimate Tiger Mother, who was determined that her daughter would marry an English lord — and not just any lord but a duke who was high up in the aristocratic food chain. It didn’t matter to mom that Consuelo loved someone else and the duke just loved her money. It was pure business, the Vanderbilt dollars in exchanged for a title. And when Consuelo objected, she got locked in her room.

At age 12, Mary Davies was one of the richest heiresses in London. It should have been a fun time for the pre-teen to enjoy life. But unfortunately for Mary, she had a mother determined to marry her off. No problem, you say, she was way too young. Well, actually, 12 was the legal age for girls to marry in England back in 1677. And no, she didn’t get a choice in who she married.

For Consuelo and Mary, all the furs, fancy houses and servants at beck and call couldn’t make up for the sad truism that, as the Beatles sang, “money can’t buy me love.”

And so it is with many of the women profiled in Laura Thompson’s new and absolutely engaging book (also available as an audiobook), “Heiresses: The Lives of the Million Dollar Babies.”

“I had been researching another book but found myself increasingly drawn to certain figures who emerged: Barbara Hutton, Daisy Fellowes, Winnaretta Singer, Emerald Cunard ¯ heiresses all,” said Thompson, the author of the New York Times bestseller "The Six: The Lives of the Mitford Sisters" and "Agatha Christie: A Mysterious Life," which was nominated for an Edgar Allen Poe award.

“I started thinking about the cliché of the ‘poor little rich girl’, the view that women who inherited fortunes led unhappy lives. Was it true? If so, then why was it true, given that an heiress has the world as her playground? In other words, I wanted to interrogate the cliché. I featured women whom I felt illustrated a particular societal or psychological point.”

Thompson begins her book in an era when women were generally second-class citizens.

“Things didn’t really change until the late 19th century, and one might say that the journey is ongoing,” she said. Back in, say, 18th century Britain, heiress-snatching was a criminal offence but also a socially acceptable gamble-cum-sport, in which men would try to get rich girls to the altar by whatever means necessary — kidnap, forced marriage, date rape — because, if they could only do that, then the money would legally be theirs. I had known about this in the abstract, but researching the reality was a shocker: the network of corrupt priests willing to carry out ceremonies, the indifference of the courts to the plight of wives assaulted or placed in asylums. I had to be selective in the details else it would have been unmitigated gothic horror.”

Of all the heiresses in her book, who would she most like to meet? Than answer is sewing machine heiress Daisy Fellowes.

“Life threw its worst at her — both her mother and her first husband killed themselves and two daughters were imprisoned — but she stood up to it and showed who was boss,” said Thompson. “She was gloriously chic — a muse to Schiaparelli — and slept with anybody who took her fancy, which was a lot of people, but she was also intensely amusing, wildly intelligent and, in her way, full of courage.”

Thompson says the take-away message of her book is that although poverty is an evil, the normal life that comes with having to earn and respect money is to be treasured. "The women that I wrote about could all, I felt, have benefited from that sane and everyday perspective.”

