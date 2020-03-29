BOOKS: First novel offers edgy but enjoyable story

Sure, any marriage can — and probably will — hit a few lows here and there. Solutions to these hard times can vary — a romantic weekend away, couples therapy or long, long talks and walks. But for Millicent and her husband of 15 years, who live in a posh Central Florida suburb with their two children, the spark comes from embarking upon a shared hobby — murder.

“It didn’t start off as a murder,” said author Samantha Downing, whose bestselling first novel "My Lovely Wife" (Berkley Trade 2020, $16) was recently released in paperback. “The first death was accidental, but not the second.”

Downing’s inspiration came from a documentary about a couple who kidnapped a woman and held her captive for years.

“Finally, the wife let her go and ended up testifying against her husband,” said Downing, who has been nominated for Best First Novel in the 2020 Edgar Awards. “I thought, you never hear about women being the instigator in these kind of situations. It made me wonder if she was, what would she be like?”

Her answer, she says, was an extreme version of the woman who has to be and do everything — a superwoman type.

“Millicent is very controlled with a crazy outlet to relieve stress,” said Downing, who grew up reading psychological and legal thrillers.