BOOKS: 'Follow Me' delves into world of hidden cameras

With over 1 million Instagram followers, social media influencer Audrey Miller never feels alone, and loves the rush she gets from her fans’ adulation whenever she posts. It’s a great way to lift her spirits when she’d down.

But maybe it’s not quite as good as it seems. After her roommate announces her boyfriend is moving in so Audrey needs to move out, she takes what appears to be a dream job at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C.

Sure, it’s high pressure and she still needs to keep up with her social media, but all seems well despite her creepy upstairs neighbor. But of course it isn’t. A long time stalker, who first started following Audrey when her only social media outlet was just a WordPress blog, is still keeping tabs on her.

But as Audrey upped her influencer credentials, his obsession has increased so much that he’s now hanging out in the darkest and deepest corners of the web learning how to isolate Audrey so she’s his and his alone.

The idea for "Follow Me" began when author Kathleen Barber was meandering through the internet, a place she describes as full of unexpected rabbit holes. As a former attorney, who with her husband left high profile jobs as lawyers and traveled the world, Barber was a sucker for killing time by reading quirky legal articles and stories online.