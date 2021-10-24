BOOKS: Former ND players describe unforgettable season

It didn’t take long for Notre Dame senior defensive signal-callers Reed Gregory (No. 50) and John Mahoney (No. 25) to get to yes when then-defensive backs coach Terry Joseph asked if they wanted to write about what most likely will remain the most unique time period in the school’s football history.

The two, both members of the class of 2021, were on the sidelines signaling during practice, recalls Mahoney, when they looked at each and asked, “Do we really want to do this?”

They did indeed. After spending spring and summer writing, their book "History Through the Headsets: Inside Notre Dame's Playoff Run During the Craziest Season in College Football History" (Triumph Books $26.95) has just been released, during what is a much saner season.

Neither was an English major — Mahoney majored in finance and minored in history and now works as a management consultant in Minneapolis, and Gregory, an economics major with minors in Russian and digital marketing, now works in wealth management in New York City. Still, they knew what to do.

“Once we spoke to each other and decided that’s what we wanted to do, we went to the bookstore and looked through every sports book for the name of the publisher and then contacted every one we could,” Gregory said. They chose Triumph Books, a Chicago publishing house.