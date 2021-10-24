BOOKS: Former ND players describe unforgettable season

It didn’t take long for Notre Dame senior defensive signal-callers Reed Gregory (No. 50) and John Mahoney (No. 25) to get to yes when then-defensive backs coach Terry Joseph asked if they wanted to write about what most likely will remain the most unique time period in the school’s football history.
The two, both members of the class of 2021, were on the sidelines signaling during practice, recalls Mahoney, when they looked at each and asked, “Do we really want to do this?”
They did indeed. After spending spring and summer writing, their book "History Through the Headsets: Inside Notre Dame's Playoff Run During the Craziest Season in College Football History" (Triumph Books $26.95) has just been released, during what is a much saner season.
Neither was an English major — Mahoney majored in finance and minored in history and now works as a management consultant in Minneapolis, and Gregory, an economics major with minors in Russian and digital marketing, now works in wealth management in New York City. Still, they knew what to do.
“Once we spoke to each other and decided that’s what we wanted to do, we went to the bookstore and looked through every sports book for the name of the publisher and then contacted every one we could,” Gregory said. They chose Triumph Books, a Chicago publishing house.
Next came the writing part. That was easier than they thought as well.
“We wrote a lot of it in first person and a lot of it was recounting the personal memories we have,” said Gregory, while Mahoney notes that as defensive signalers they had the inside story on every snap. Plus, they added their owner firsthand experiences about being on a football team during the pandemic. Both mention working out while wearing masks while attempting to keep the correct social distancing. There was also the experience of playing against Boston College, where the empty stands were filled with paper cutouts of people.
“More than anything we hope the book is a memento of the time — and hopefully one that will never be repeated — and what our lives were like in the daily process as a football team,” Maloney said.
Both count the double overtime win against Clemson last November as the best moment in a season of ups and downs.
Their work is appreciated by Notre Dame Head Football Coach Brian Kelly, who writes in the book’s forward: “This 2020 edition of Notre Dame Football was a very special group to me because of the strong character they possessed, and Reed and John are the epitome of that as much as anyone in our program.”