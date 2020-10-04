BOOKS: Former presidential candidate urges rebuilding of trust

If you’re wondering what Mayor Pete, aka Pete Buttigieg, the former two term mayor of South Bend, has been doing since he dropped his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in May, the answer is, a lot.

Since then, Buttigieg has accepted a position as a faculty fellow at the University of Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Studies and has launched "Win the Era," a political action committee aimed at electing a new generation of leaders who bring new ideas and generational vision to down-ballot races.

“We are calling out to a new generation,” he said.

Buttigieg, who graduated magna cum laude from Harvard and then studied politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, has also written his second book, the just released "Trust: America’s Best Chance."