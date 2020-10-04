 Skip to main content
BOOKS: Former presidential candidate urges rebuilding of trust
If you’re wondering what Mayor Pete, aka Pete Buttigieg, the former two term mayor of South Bend, has been doing since he dropped his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in May, the answer is, a lot.

Since then, Buttigieg has accepted a position as a faculty fellow at the University of Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Studies and has launched "Win the Era," a political action committee aimed at electing a new generation of leaders who bring new ideas and generational vision to down-ballot races.

“We are calling out to a new generation,” he said.

Buttigieg, who graduated magna cum laude from Harvard and then studied politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, has also written his second book, the just released "Trust: America’s Best Chance."

“I believe our country faces a three-fold crisis in trust,” said Buttigieg, listing those as lack of trust in America’s institutions and in each other, as well as trust in America around the world. His belief in the need for a global renewal in trust ties in with his work at Notre Dame. Besides teaching an interdisciplinary undergraduate course on the importance of trust as understood through different fields, he is working on two research projects — exploring how to restore trust in political institutions and another focusing on the forces distinctively shaping the 2020s.

The book is another way of starting a conversation about trust and how we can “move on from this pandemic, to deliver racial and economic justice, and how trust can be earned and how it can restore America’s leadership role in this world.”

Buttigieg believes that America offers a type of leadership that the world needs.

“Not just any kind of American leadership,” he said, “but America at its best.”

Virtual book event

What: Live-stream event with Pete Buttigieg and Lee Daniels, an Academy Award nominated film maker, about the unique challenges of the decades ahead. 

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4

FYI: Anderson’s Bookshop is presenting this event in partnership with Cadenza. To participate, visit cadenza.tv/set/pete-buttigieg?ref=vkmj9su8u

Ticket holders will be provided with the instructions to join in.

