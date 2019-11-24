It’s the holiday season and Melanie Middleton, a Realtor with a serious love of sweets, a compulsion to organize and create, and the ability — which she hates — to see ghosts, is getting ready to enjoy the Christmas season in her historic home in Charleston, South Carolina.
That is, until unexpected and unwanted guests turn up.
There’s the beautiful woman dressed in late 18th century garb with rope burns around her neck, the murdered sister of a family friend, and an evil spirit from a different century capable of sending the temperature plummeting into single digits. All these ghostly presences have at least one thing in common — they’re all trying to communicate with Melanie.
It’s enough to make a gal sing ABBA songs backwards — a trick Melanie has used since she was very young to block the ghosts pestering her. But it’s going to take more than ABBA to help Melanie in "The Christmas Spirits on Tradd Street," Karen White’s sixth book in her Tradd Street series featuring Melanie Middleton and her husband Jack Trenholm, their twin toddlers, Jack’s teenage daughter Nola and a true crime.
“All seems to be going well for them — except for a few money problems, Jack’s writing career taking a curveball, and an unpleasant specter seen haunting Nola’s bedroom that seems to be connected to the ancient cistern being excavated in their back yard,” said White, author of more than 20 books.
White has long been interested in ghostly tales.
“Growing up, my father loved to read true ghost stories to my brothers and me — usually right before bedtime,” White said.
Whenever she’s back in Charleston, she loves going on guided ghost and cemetery tours — a great way to pick up ideas for her books.
“I also had a grandmother who always spoke about conversations she’d had with dead relatives. I suppose that’s the reason why I thought ghosts were like doilies on the backs of chairs — some people had them, some people didn’t. I continue to enjoy ghost stories — I listen to several podcasts on the subject — and, even though I have never had an experience, my son has, three times.”
But White wants readers to understand exactly the type of fiction she is writing.
“There are ghosts and some spooky scenes in all of the Tradd Street books,” said White, who does not live in a historic home but is trying to convince her husband they should. “But these are not paranormal or thriller type books. These are character-driven stories centered around Melanie Middleton and her relationships with family and friends and set in the gorgeous and historical city of Charleston. This is Southern Women’s Fiction — with the added bonus of a few spirits who need Melanie’s help to solve a mystery.”