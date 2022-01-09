BOOKS: Ginger Zee finds 'calm after the storm'

“It hit me that not only did I have more stories to tell, but it was one of the most important parts that hadn’t been told yet,” Zee said. “I’m so ready for it now.”

This subject leads to Zee and I discussing how, in the not so distant past, women were often held to blame for sexual harassment or abuse, as in, “if you hadn’t worn that short skirt” or “you shouldn’t have agreed to go to his apartment.”

“That realization was the impetus for me and I started diving really deep with my therapist, no matter how difficult it is,” she said. “Trauma doesn’t leave your body. The shame and the feelings have to go somewhere. What I wasn’t doing is going past my trauma. Once you get past it, life is so much better. There’s so much relief in letting go of the responsibility for something we had no control over.”

These realizations helped Zee.

“I think of my therapist as my personal trainer for the brain,” she said. She sees herself in a much healthier place now that she is able to work through her feelings.

“The shame isn’t on me anymore, that’s how therapy helped,” she said. “So did the Me Too Movement. ... I don’t have to take responsibility for things that I didn’t do and that weren’t my fault. That’s why I knew I had to write this book to help others who are going through what I did.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0