BOOKS: 'Griffin's Heart' offers guidance when grieving a pet

It’s been 10 years since actress Reagan Pasternak’s beloved dog, Griffin, died, and since then, though life has been very busy with her career, marrying, and becoming a mother, she has missed the pet she calls a “soul mate.”

To help with her grieving, Pasternak, who starred in Netflix/HULU/HBO’s “Being Erica,” HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” Syfy's “Wynonna Earp” and BET’s “Ms. Pat,” began journaling her feelings, incorporating not only the pain she was feeling but also tools and techniques for processing her grief. It took a decade, but now Pasternak’s book, “Griffin’s Heart: Mourning Your Pet With No Apologies” (Creative Align Press, $27.99) is available through Amazon.

Pasternak, in a phone call from her home in California, described the book as an interactive memoir, keepsake and healing journal that she hopes will provide guidance for others who have lost a pet.

“I feel that animals get so forgotten after giving us so much love,” she said. “I wanted to honor them.”