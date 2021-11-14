BOOKS: Helsinki in winter makes perfect setting for new thriller

When we last saw Helsinki police officer Jessica Niemi, she had solved a heinous spate of murders and escaped — or so it seemed — the clutches of a coven of witches.

But alas, life isn’t always so easily wrapped up in a happy ever after ending, and poor Jessica has to deal with those darn witches again in "The Ice Coven," the second novel published in English by Finnish author Max Seeck. His first, "Witch Hunters," made the New York Times Bestseller list.

It’s only been six months since Jessica and the Helsinki police were able to breathe a sigh of relief and begin dealing just with everyday crime. But now, as they hunt for two popular social media influencers who have disappeared, it slowly becomes apparent that there’s again a supernatural force at work against them.

Seeck has the ability to interweave complicated plots and tie them all neatly together at the end. In "The Ice Coven," the police are facing a case with a wide range of weird stuff that includes human trafficking, frog toxin, bizarre murders and somnophilia — an odd sexual obsession of those who like to watch people sleep.