BOOKS: 'How Quickly She Disappears'

Intrigued by the tales his grandparents told of living in Tanacross, a small Alaskan village, in the late 1930s, Indiana author Raymond Fleischmann has woven a mystery set in that timeframe and location.
“I grew up hearing their stories about Alaska — the cold, the isolation, the long days and the long nights,” said Fleischmann, the author of the just released "How Quickly She Disappears." “So, the setting is very real, though my characters are fictional and not based on my grandparents at all, who were very much in love and married for over 60 years.”
That part is probably good, as Fleischmann’s novel is about Elisabeth Pfautz, who is living in Alaska with her husband and young daughter. The marriage is joyless, but her daughter is her delight and, more forebodingly, a reminder and connection with her twin sister, Jacqueline, who, when she was 11, disappeared. No one has seen or knows what happened to her since then.
Haunted by her lost sister, experiencing recurring dreams of 1921 and the circumstances of the disappearance and saddened by the state of her marriage, Elisabeth is drawn to Alfred, a substitute mail pilot who lands in Tanacross.
Elisabeth, who grew up in a small German community in Pennsylvania, feels a kinship of sorts with Alfred, who is also of German heritage. But then things turn distinctly weird and terrifying.
Albert murders a man, apparently in cold blood. But he also knows, he tells Elisabeth, what happened to her sister, something he will reveal to her at a cost.
Fleischmann said he’s always been drawn to novels that are propelled by relatively simple, often violent acts, but do so in a way that’s careful, human, and deeply examined. From Alaska in 1941, Fleischmann takes us back to 1921 where we meet Jacqueline as well.
“I thought it was important for people to know about her as well,” said Fleischmann, who earned a master of fine arts degree from Ohio State University, “To me, at the time of her disappearance, Jacqueline is a lonely and somewhat stunted child who is having difficulty navigating the transition from adolescent to adult, just like many of us. So is Elisabeth, and Jacqueline’s disappearance has left a big void in her life. As an adult she still feels very much alone without her sister and appears to suffer in many dysfunctional ways.”
All this makes her vulnerable to Alfred’s cat and mouse game, as does the voice she seems to hear, that of Jacqueline urging her to “come and find me.”