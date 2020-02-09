BOOKS: 'How Quickly She Disappears'

Intrigued by the tales his grandparents told of living in Tanacross, a small Alaskan village, in the late 1930s, Indiana author Raymond Fleischmann has woven a mystery set in that timeframe and location.

“I grew up hearing their stories about Alaska — the cold, the isolation, the long days and the long nights,” said Fleischmann, the author of the just released "How Quickly She Disappears." “So, the setting is very real, though my characters are fictional and not based on my grandparents at all, who were very much in love and married for over 60 years.”

That part is probably good, as Fleischmann’s novel is about Elisabeth Pfautz, who is living in Alaska with her husband and young daughter. The marriage is joyless, but her daughter is her delight and, more forebodingly, a reminder and connection with her twin sister, Jacqueline, who, when she was 11, disappeared. No one has seen or knows what happened to her since then.

Haunted by her lost sister, experiencing recurring dreams of 1921 and the circumstances of the disappearance and saddened by the state of her marriage, Elisabeth is drawn to Alfred, a substitute mail pilot who lands in Tanacross.

