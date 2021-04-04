BOOKS: Immerse yourself in the supernatural

But then the unexpected occurs: Walter takes a knife to the only surviving family member and Odesssa is forced to kill him to save the child. She already is under a lot of stress, but then she had to ask, was that a shadowy figure she saw fleeing from Walter’s body after his death? Most likely, given the supernatural forces that are in play here.

Why was this prosperous home owner killing his family, why did Walter suddenly take over the job of butchering them, and what the heck is going on anyway?

Odessa, distraught and doubting her actions and, indeed, her own sanity, is given the assignment, while awaiting the results of the inquest into the killing of Leppo, to clear out the desk of ailing FBI agent Earl Solomon, who started his career investigating lynchings during the early 1960s in the American south.

“Solomon puts her on the trail of a mysterious figure named Hugo Blackwood, with whom the dying Solomon has been professionally — but unofficially — aligned since his rookie days,” said Hogan, who describes his collaboration with del Toro as long talks over breakfast, batting around ideas which they then expand until finally turning out chapters.