BOOKS: Immerse yourself in the supernatural

I didn’t intend to spend the last three days speed reading “The Hollow Ones” by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan (Grand Central Publishing 2021; $28). Indeed, I had other things to do — deadlines to meet, a new workout program to keep up with, and my daughter’s wedding to help plan.
But I didn’t do any of those. Instead I caromed around the universe, going back and forth in time, following this complicated but fascinating novel written by two greats in their field.
Del Toro is a prolific writer, producer and director who wrote and directed the four-time Academy Award winning movie “The Shape of Water.”
Hogan, an American novelist, screenwriter, and television producer, who co-authored, with del Toro, "The Strain" trilogy. He also wrote the novel “Prince of Thieves” that was made into a movie “The Town” with Ben Affleck.
This is not a book for the faint of heart — and I typically fall into that category. But I just had to figure out what was going to happen next after the first chapter.
That’s when Odessa Hardwick, a young and inexperienced FBI agent, arrives at the scene of a gruesome murder taking place, along with Walter Leppo, her seasoned partner. Inside an upscale home, the two encounter the owner butchering his family.
Odessa, believing her partner is under attack by the murderer, shoots and kills him.
But then the unexpected occurs: Walter takes a knife to the only surviving family member and Odesssa is forced to kill him to save the child. She already is under a lot of stress, but then she had to ask, was that a shadowy figure she saw fleeing from Walter’s body after his death? Most likely, given the supernatural forces that are in play here.
Why was this prosperous home owner killing his family, why did Walter suddenly take over the job of butchering them, and what the heck is going on anyway?
Odessa, distraught and doubting her actions and, indeed, her own sanity, is given the assignment, while awaiting the results of the inquest into the killing of Leppo, to clear out the desk of ailing FBI agent Earl Solomon, who started his career investigating lynchings during the early 1960s in the American south.
“Solomon puts her on the trail of a mysterious figure named Hugo Blackwood, with whom the dying Solomon has been professionally — but unofficially — aligned since his rookie days,” said Hogan, who describes his collaboration with del Toro as long talks over breakfast, batting around ideas which they then expand until finally turning out chapters.
Hugo, an immortal, has seen a lot through the centuries. To solve the mysteries of the moment, they must retrace what happened in 1582, when he was a young attorney and a portal to another world was accidentally opened, allowing the evil and dangerous hollow ones to enter ours.
Hogan, who describes the hollow ones as “nasty creatures who live to possess human victims, jumping from host to host,” is vague about whether this is the first in a series focusing on Hugo and Odessa solving supernatural crimes. He does acknowledge, though, that Blackwood’s story, which in this novel encompasses England 1582, the Jim Crow South of 1962 and New Jersey in 2019, is only 20% told.
If they do have another book coming, I need to get all my chores done ahead of time so I can immerse myself once again.