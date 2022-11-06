BOOKS: Ina Garten releases new cookbook

Ina Garten, who spends days and days researching and testing recipes for her many cookbooks, her Food Network program “Barefoot Contessa” and Instagram account was tired. Just like many of us, the pandemic, the not knowing when and where you might be able to find the ingredients we would need to make a favorite recipe--just the whole uncertainty of it all—was exhausting.

“I just thought, the easier I can make recipes for people the happier they'll be," says Garten who is always all-about helping us make great meals as simply as possible.

The result is her newest cookbook, “Go-To-Dinners,” filled with recipes for uncomplicated and easy-to-put-together dinners. Think One-Pot Oven Risotto, Marble Potatoes with Garlic and Herbs, Maple Roasted Honeynut Squash and Overnight Mac & Cheese just to start.

It’s all part of her concept of go to meals. And what is that exactly?

“It’s something that you want to make over and over again because it’s easy, it’s delicious, and it’s really satisfying,” says Garten.

And then there is a variety of boards.

Yes, boards.

Because as, as she writes, “sometimes the best dinner is one you don't even have to cook.”

The initial inspiration came about when dining on a beach in Cannes in the south of France.

The waiters came out with this enormous, long board, piled high with all kinds of desserts recalls Garten about the heaps of chocolates, strawberries and various desserts—all of which people could help themselves. “It was gorgeous and inspiring. I thought, ‘I need to do a board for almost every chapter that I can do it for’.”

When creating a board, Garten says that it’s important to have blocks of colors and to make it simple and accessible like she does with her Antipasto, Breakfast-for-Dinner and Dessert boards.

Garten’s husband, Jeffrey, is her guinea pig and her best fan.

“His favorite is whatever I’ve served that day,” she says. “He is always like this is the best thing I've ever had.”

Creamy Chicken Thighs with Lemon & Thyme

3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (6 to 8 thighs)

Good olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons (¼ stick) unsalted butter

1½ cups chopped yellow onion (1 large)

1½ cups chopped leeks, white and light green parts (2 leeks) (see note, page 131)

2 teaspoons minced garlic (2 cloves)

½ cup good chicken stock, preferably homemade (page 83)

½ cup dry white wine, such as Pinot Grigio

½ cup crème fraîche

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ small lemon, sliced in thin half-rounds

8 to 10 sprigs fresh thyme

Cooked basmati rice (see recipe below) or couscous, for serving

SERVES 4

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Place the chicken on a sheet pan, skin side up, and dry with paper towels. Rub with olive oil and sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Roast for 30 to 40 minutes, until cooked through and the skin is golden brown. Set aside.

Meanwhile, heat the butter and 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large (12-inch) ovenproof sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onion and leeks and sauté for 5 to 7 minutes, until tender. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock and wine and simmer for 5 minutes. Whisk in the crème fraîche, lemon juice, 2 teaspoons salt and ½ teaspoon pepper and taste for seasonings.

Nestle the chicken thighs into the sauce in the sauté pan. Tuck the lemon slices among the thighs and strew the thyme sprigs on top. Place the pan in the oven and roast uncovered for 15 minutes. Serve hot with the sauce over rice or couscous.

Steamed Basmati Rice

1½ cups white long-grain basmati rice, such as Rice Select

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Kosher salt

SERVES 4 TO 6

Combine 2½ cups water, the rice, butter, and 2 teaspoons salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil over medium heat, lower the heat, cover, and simmer for just 10 minutes. (You may have to pull the pot halfway off the burner to keep the rice at a simmer.) Turn off the heat and allow the rice to sit, covered, for 3 to 5 minutes, until just cooked through. Fluff with a fork and serve hot.