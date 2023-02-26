A high school dropout who continually says she’s sorry, Jenny is in serious debt after being fired from her last job after she said no when her boss made a pass.

The time is 1990 and that’s what happened to women then. Now her boss is engaged to her highly critical mother, her drunken lout of an ex-boyfriend is threatening to get custody of their daughter, Billie Starr and Jenny doesn’t have the money to pay for Billie to go with her class on a field trip to Chicago. Oh and she’s three months behind on her mortgage and the loan sharks are circling around.

At her wit’s end, Jenny is given an offer she can’t refuse even though her best friend tells her to just say no. Two men have asked her to wear a wire when she seduces a local politician who is running for governor.

Of course it doesn’t go well. She loses her coat, the men disappear without paying her and the candidate turns out to be a very nice guy who offers Jenny a job. But then she starts hearing from the bad guys again and she’s worried that all she is building up in her new life will come tumbling down.

"Billie Starr’s Book of Stories" by Deborah Kennedy is a humorous blend of modern politics, the struggles of single motherhood, and the importance of taking charge of your life. Kennedy sets her story in a fictional town in a real Indiana county just outside of Fort Wayne where she grew up. After a long stint as a journalist on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River by Cincinnati, Kennedy attended the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, where she says all you do is write for two years.

Having always wanted to be a writer, she describes herself as a nerd and books as her good friends when growing up. Her first novel, “Tornado Watch,” was published a few years back. Now at work on two more, a romantic comedy and a mystery as well as a pilot of a screenplay, she works during the day for the Portland Oregon School District and writes on weekends and at night.

The idea for Billie Starr came to her when she read an article about political operatives trying to enact a similar scenario as the one Jenny embarks on. Indeed, Kennedy says that the great thing about writing for newspapers was getting to meet so many interesting characters who are a part of the synthesis of character development for those in her books.

“I don’t base my characters on any one person in particular,” she says. “And writing about Jenny was a stretch. I usually don’t spend that much time with one character. But I feel like I really got to know Jenny well.”

Kennedy even went so far as to drive around looking for the type of house Jenny would live in. That is if Jenny was real.

“I thought that was important,” says Kennedy.

“That type of detail is one of the reasons that makes this book so compelling to read.