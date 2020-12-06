BOOKS: Indiana historian tells difficult tale of hatred in the Hoosier state

Stephenson and his cronies didn’t try to get her medical help, but instead drove her back to Indianapolis, kept her overnight in a room over his garage before dumping her at her parents’ home, claiming she’d been injured in a car accident. All this delay gave the corrosive poison time to work, and when the family doctor arrived, he saw she wouldn’t live. A young lawyer was called to their home and Oberholtzer gave a statement as to what had happened. She died shortly after.

“I was writing the book at a time when I could see — any fool could see — the similarities in today in some of our leaders and the ideals and messages they promote and how it relates to back then,” Madison said. “These are deep-rooted feelings that existed among Americans from Jamestown to now; they don’t disappear, that’s a fundamental. This is not a happy story. Some people just want to read history that is good. That’s children’s history. What Indiana tried to do for a century was to sweep it under the carpet or argue that Klan members were just rubes. But you just can’t sweep it away. It’s real and has to be confronted.”