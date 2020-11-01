BOOKS: John Grisham returns to Clanton, Mississippi

“A Time for Mercy” takes us back to Clanton, Mississippi, where Jake Brigance, the hero of John Grisham’s first novel, “A Time to Kill,” practices law. Though more than three decades have passed since Grisham introduced us to Brigance, it’s been only five years in Clanton-time, and the attorney is facing hard times.
And so, among the last thing he wants to do is take on a deeply unpopular case involving the killing of a local deputy by a 16-year-old boy.
But Brigance doesn’t have a choice; he’s been appointed by the judge to represent Drew Gamble, who killed his mother’s abusive boyfriend after watching him almost kill her. Despite the circumstances, this is Clanton, Mississippi, and the killing of a lawman, no matter how heinous his actions, brings about a cry for revenge.
The town wants Drew Gamble to die in the gas chamber, no matter that the murder victim brought it on himself, or that the defendant is a sweet and timid kid who was trying to protect his mother and sister. It also was a time when kids could be sentenced to death.
When Grisham wrote his first novel, he was somewhat like Jake — living in a small town, struggling as a lawyer, and hoping for a breakout case that would make his reputation.
So what’s it like being back in Clanton, I asked.
“A big part of me never leaves Clanton,” Grisham said. “That’s where I’m from, my little corner of the world. I know it well because I grew up there and practiced law there. I know its history, people, culture, religion, food, routines, conflicts, past. It is always exciting to find a story that will work in Clanton.”
While we might be surprised at what Jake has been up to in those five years, surprises aren’t the way Grisham puts pen to paper. Characters don’t take on a life of their own as he writes; he alone is in charge of their destiny.
“I plot the stories mentally for a long time, then outline them extensively before I write a word, so the surprises are rare,” said Grisham, who has had 28 consecutive number one fiction best sellers, several of which have been made into movies. He’s sold over 300 million books.
“Clanton has changed very little from 1985 — the trial of Carl Lee Hailey in ‘A Time to Kill’ and ‘Sycamore Row,’ set in 1987, and now “A Time For Mercy” in 1990. Big changes are just around the corner with the digital age, but looking back, 1990 seems rather nostalgic.”
Now that we’ve come to expect all of Grisham’s books to be best sellers, it’s interesting to learn that “A Time to Kill” didn’t do well at all when it was released. Of the 5,000 hardcover copies published, Grisham is quoted as saying they couldn’t give them away. That is until his next book, “The Firm,” was published and then made into a film with rising star Tom Cruise.
As with many of his intricately plotted novels, "A Time for Mercy" is inspired by real life cases.
“About 10 years ago I heard a noted lawyer talk about one of his most difficult criminal cases,” Grisham said. “His client was a 16-year-old boy who’d pulled the trigger. The kid had been severely traumatized with a chaotic life. His prosecution of his case was complicated and created many vexing issues.”
Complicated story themes are like catnip for Grisham, who somehow juggles thorny, thought-provoking issues and successfully weaves them into the narrative without slowing down the action.
“It’s often difficult but also intriguing,” he said about achieving that fine line. “A heavy issue can weigh down a thriller when the pages are supposed to turn. Too heavy on the politics and some readers are alienated. Success is determined by careful preparation, a chapter by chapter outline that often takes longer than writing the book.”
I asked, as my final question, if there’s anything else he’d like readers to know, Grisham replied, “I never miss an opportunity to thank the many people who have enjoyed my books over the years and kept me in business. I’m still having fun. I hope you are too. I’ll keep writing if you keep reading."
I think he can count on that.
