BOOKS: John Grisham returns to Clanton, Mississippi

“A big part of me never leaves Clanton,” Grisham said. “That’s where I’m from, my little corner of the world. I know it well because I grew up there and practiced law there. I know its history, people, culture, religion, food, routines, conflicts, past. It is always exciting to find a story that will work in Clanton.”

While we might be surprised at what Jake has been up to in those five years, surprises aren’t the way Grisham puts pen to paper. Characters don’t take on a life of their own as he writes; he alone is in charge of their destiny.

“I plot the stories mentally for a long time, then outline them extensively before I write a word, so the surprises are rare,” said Grisham, who has had 28 consecutive number one fiction best sellers, several of which have been made into movies. He’s sold over 300 million books.

“Clanton has changed very little from 1985 — the trial of Carl Lee Hailey in ‘A Time to Kill’ and ‘Sycamore Row,’ set in 1987, and now “A Time For Mercy” in 1990. Big changes are just around the corner with the digital age, but looking back, 1990 seems rather nostalgic.”