BOOKS: Learning to survive, and finding connections

Lauren Hough’s parents were members of The Children of God, so she told people they were missionaries instead of members of that infamous cult. A student at a conservative Catholic high school, Hough hid her sexuality. As a member of the U.S. Air Force, she visited gay bars using the name Ouiser Boudreaux, taken from the character Shirley MacLaine played in “Steel Magnolias,” so that no one on the base would learn her real identity — and sexual orientation.

In other words, she was always someone she wasn’t, trying to be what others expected of her.

“I’d learned to survive by becoming what they wanted me to be, as best I could,” Hough writes in her collection of essays, “Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing.” “And when I couldn’t, I hid, erasing those parts of me that offended.”

The collection includes an essay she wrote for HuffPost titled “I Was a Cable Guy. I Saw the Worst of America,” which went viral. One reader reached out to Hough to tell her how much she liked it. That person was Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett. The two struck up a friendship and when writing “Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing,” Hough texted Blanchett to ask if she would read several of book’s 11 essays.