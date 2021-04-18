BOOKS: Learning to survive, and finding connections

Lauren Hough’s parents were members of The Children of God, so she told people they were missionaries instead of members of that infamous cult. A student at a conservative Catholic high school, Hough hid her sexuality. As a member of the U.S. Air Force, she visited gay bars using the name Ouiser Boudreaux, taken from the character Shirley MacLaine played in “Steel Magnolias,” so that no one on the base would learn her real identity — and sexual orientation.
In other words, she was always someone she wasn’t, trying to be what others expected of her.
“I’d learned to survive by becoming what they wanted me to be, as best I could,” Hough writes in her collection of essays, “Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing.” “And when I couldn’t, I hid, erasing those parts of me that offended.”
The collection includes an essay she wrote for HuffPost titled “I Was a Cable Guy. I Saw the Worst of America,” which went viral. One reader reached out to Hough to tell her how much she liked it. That person was Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett. The two struck up a friendship and when writing “Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing,” Hough texted Blanchett to ask if she would read several of book’s 11 essays.
“Surreal is also a good word to being able to text Cate and ask her is she’s ever considered doing an audiobook,” Hough said, describing the entire experience not only of partnering with Blanchett in producing the audiobook, but her life’s journey and how she ended up as a published writer corresponding with a movie star. As for Blanchett, she said yes.
“My conversations with Lauren over the last several years have been honest, raw and sidesplittingly funny, and I treasure her friendship and penmanship beyond measure,” Blanchett writes.
Hough said she wrote many of her essays in the dark, just hoping to connect, if only to herself. Growing up, her family had moved frequently, and she lived in seven countries, including Switzerland, Germany and Ecuador, and had experienced violence and been abused. In adulthood, she’d worked a series of jobs — bartender, bouncer in a gay bar, livery driver, U.S. Airman, barista, and, of course, cable installer.
Describing Hough as having hypnotic power as a storyteller, Blanchett says that while doing the audiobook, “speaking her words, I truly understood the rhythmic heartbeat alive in every phrase. Aching to connect. Aching to be heard.”
In her long search for belonging and being connected, Hough’s writings seem to have forged the connectiveness she sought.