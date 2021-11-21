BOOKS: Lessons for life's 'second act'

“People ask me when I’m going to retire,” said Florence LaRue, “and I say retire? I know I can’t do what I did when I was 70 but I do have the energy to keep moving, and that’s what I’m going to keep doing.”

LaRue, now 80, is certainly on the move. In the month or so between when her publicist contacted me about doing a story about her new book, “Grace in Your Second Act,” and the day LaRue called to chat, she’d been touring with the 5th Dimension, a music vocal group that LaRue has been performing with as the lead singer since 1966. Now more than half-a-century later, LaRue, a six-time Grammy-Award winner, she is the only remaining original member.

LaRue never planned, or even wanted, to be a singer.

“There were two things I always wanted to do,” said LaRue, who was born in a small town in Pennsylvania. “One was to teach — I had a wonderful 5th-grade teacher — and the other was to act.”

Indeed, LaRue, a graduate of California State University, was just starting to teach when she fulfilled her duty as the 1962 winner of Miss Bronze California by crowning her successor, and Jet magazine photographer Lamonte McLemore had a different plan. His cousin, gospel singer Billy Davis Jr., and Ron Towson were putting together a group called the Versailles.