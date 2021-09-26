BOOKS: Let off some steam with new cookbook

“Chopping onions is underrated,” said Levin, co-author of "Eat Something: A Wise Sons Cookbook for Jews Who Like Food and Food Lovers Who Likes Jews." “There are plenty of articles online on how to stop the tears when chopping onions. But no one focuses on the upside of it.”

Indeed, the authors point out that more than 70% of people report that crying brings some form of psychological relief. And what better place to cry than the kitchen. By chopping onions for the authors’ Feeling Sad French Onion Soup, you’re accomplishing two things at once — the creation of a tasty soup and the chance to weep profusely.

But a word of advice: avoid crying into the soup itself. It might make it too salty and besides, well, it just doesn’t seem sanitary. And, just in case you don’t want to cry at all when chopping onions, Duggan and Levin offer some tips — place the onions, whole, in the freezer for 15 minutes before chopping. Or you can light a candle close to the cutting board — but obviously not too close. The candle flame lures the onion gas away from your eyes. Another trick is to chew mint-flavored gum — the cooling effect of the mint counteracts the burn of the onion. But don’t worry about losing the therapeutic aspect of the onions. Even without the tears, chopping onions — or anything — helps release some of your boxed-up aggressive behavior.