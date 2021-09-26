BOOKS: Let off some steam with new cookbook

Even before COVID, life often stressed us to the max.
“That was when we just had to deal with such stresses as wildfires, climate change, partisan politics, mass shootings, systemic racism and just minor daily irritations,” Rachel Levin tells me over the phone during a conversation about her newest book, "Steamed: A Catharsis Cookbook for Getting Dinner and Your Feelings on the Table" (Running Press 2021; $20), co-written with Tara Duggan.
Typically, since this is a book with recipes, I might have thought a story about "Steamed" would be more appropriate for The Times’ food section, but even those who don’t like to cook need a good physical outlet for all that’s going on. They also need a good laugh and to eat. Duggan and Levin, both food writers based in San Francisco, provide both.
Divided into three sections — Anger Management, It’s All Right to Cry, and Chilling the F Out — the authors show us how we can selectively focus all our frustrations, fears, anxieties and apprehensions in an appropriate manner. After all, you can’t take a mallet and pound the heck out of your desk at work without getting into a little trouble with Human Resources. But in your kitchen, when making chicken parmesan, it’s OK.
So, if you’re feeling like doing some damage — here’s the solution. Safely channel those feelings by pounding a pork loin, making it nice and thin for a hammered schnitzel with mushroom sauce. Or you can rip the heads off shrimp to make jambalaya.
Want to cry but don’t want to look weak?
“Chopping onions is underrated,” said Levin, co-author of "Eat Something: A Wise Sons Cookbook for Jews Who Like Food and Food Lovers Who Likes Jews." “There are plenty of articles online on how to stop the tears when chopping onions. But no one focuses on the upside of it.”
Indeed, the authors point out that more than 70% of people report that crying brings some form of psychological relief. And what better place to cry than the kitchen. By chopping onions for the authors’ Feeling Sad French Onion Soup, you’re accomplishing two things at once — the creation of a tasty soup and the chance to weep profusely.
“The kitchen is a good place for crying,” says Levin. “I wanted to play that up.”
But a word of advice: avoid crying into the soup itself. It might make it too salty and besides, well, it just doesn’t seem sanitary. And, just in case you don’t want to cry at all when chopping onions, Duggan and Levin offer some tips — place the onions, whole, in the freezer for 15 minutes before chopping. Or you can light a candle close to the cutting board — but obviously not too close. The candle flame lures the onion gas away from your eyes. Another trick is to chew mint-flavored gum — the cooling effect of the mint counteracts the burn of the onion. But don’t worry about losing the therapeutic aspect of the onions. Even without the tears, chopping onions — or anything — helps release some of your boxed-up aggressive behavior.
Does this mean I’ll never need to see a therapist again, I ask Levin.
No, she tells me, but maybe not as much.
"If anything is certain in this world,” she said, “that though the pandemic taught us to persevere, it’s 100% it won't be the only challenge we face in life. Even when the pandemic ends, we’re going to need to eat. We’re going to want to vent. We’re going to need an outlet at the end of the day, no matter what that day brings."