BOOKS: Life-changing encounter revives author's health

Coming from a culture where it is important to be courteous to elders no matter what they’re saying, Yoon asked what she should be eating.

The answer was such Korean foods as kim chi — a main Korean condiment of salted and fermented vegetables that can range in heat from sizzling hot to mild and is often eaten at every meal. The woman also recommended copious amounts of fruits and vegetables as well as an assortment of Korean side dishes known as banchan.

“I was taught to embrace culture and being open to something new,” recalled Yoon, who also started exercising regularly.

Yoon began meeting with her halmoni, the Korean word for grandmother, frequently. Within a year she had lost over 100 pounds and she felt good about herself again. She met a man who is Korean, married, and now with her three children lives with her family in Oahu, Hawaii.

So, you may be asking, what’s so mystical about all this? Yoon meets a Korean grandmother and learns to embrace healthy eating? Her family has so assimilated into the Korean culture that her Cameroon-Korean-American children often ask for casava (a West African ingredient) with kim-chi. Cool, but so?