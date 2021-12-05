BOOKS: Life-changing encounter revives author's health

You need a tad of mysticism to totally embrace the story that Africa Yoon spins in her book "The Korean."
And if at first you’re a little skeptical, that soon passes when talking to Yoon, the daughter of diplomats from Cameroon in west Africa, including her father who was a U.N. ambassador. Friendly and chatty, Yoon, who was awarded the Golden Graal humanitarian prize in Rome for using film and television as a way to educate about HIV/AIDS and was named one of the Top 40 Youth Activists in the world by MTV and the Kaiser Family Foundation in her late teens, is intense when she credits a unique event that changed her life.
For her first 30 years, Yoon had been going from accolade to accomplishment but then suddenly, the once svelte and athletic woman gained 120 pounds on a diet that included a bottle of wine and three to six cheeseburgers daily. It was only one of several life incidents that seemed to set her back.
“I was too thin-skinned,” she said, adding that working as an AIDS activist overwhelmed her with sadness.
“People were warning me, but I didn’t listen,” said Yoon. “The universe was talking to me heavily, but it was saying something I didn’t hear.”
Weighing 250 pounds, she was shopping in a bakery at an H-Mart, the largest Asian grocery store chain in the U.S., eating sample after sample of Korean cream bread when she heard a voice. She turned to find an older Korean woman who was telling her that she was "too fat" and shouldn’t eat anymore samples.
Coming from a culture where it is important to be courteous to elders no matter what they’re saying, Yoon asked what she should be eating.
The answer was such Korean foods as kim chi — a main Korean condiment of salted and fermented vegetables that can range in heat from sizzling hot to mild and is often eaten at every meal. The woman also recommended copious amounts of fruits and vegetables as well as an assortment of Korean side dishes known as banchan.
“I was taught to embrace culture and being open to something new,” recalled Yoon, who also started exercising regularly.
Yoon began meeting with her halmoni, the Korean word for grandmother, frequently. Within a year she had lost over 100 pounds and she felt good about herself again. She met a man who is Korean, married, and now with her three children lives with her family in Oahu, Hawaii.
So, you may be asking, what’s so mystical about all this? Yoon meets a Korean grandmother and learns to embrace healthy eating? Her family has so assimilated into the Korean culture that her Cameroon-Korean-American children often ask for casava (a West African ingredient) with kim-chi. Cool, but so?
Well, here it is. When Yoon returned to where she would meet up with her halmoni, the older woman was no longer there. Had she moved on without telling her? Everyone she asked didn’t remember the woman, was sure that no such person existed. In other words, the halmoni didn’t seem to really exist. Had Yoon imagined her? Was she a ghost or a guide who once her service was no longer needed, moved on?
Yoon doesn’t know and it doesn’t matter. She learned a great lesson — how embracing a culture, even if it isn’t your own, is important for all of us. She advised me to go to an H-Mart (but there are none near where I live) and taste until I find what resonates with me. Or I can go to the Facebook page she created, Korean Cooking Friends, which has 44,000 followers, and try some of the recipes that people post.
“I’m very strong on my culture, both Korean and Cameroon,” she said. “If you’re not strong, you can get lost.”
For more information, visit thekoreanbook.com