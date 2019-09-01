If you go

David Lagercrantz has two book events in the Chicago area on Sept. 1.

• 2 p.m., in conversation with Becky Anderson, co-owner of Anderson’s Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave.

FYI: This event is free and open to the public. To join the signing line, purchase the author’s latest book, "The Girl Who Lived Twice," from Anderson's Bookshop. 630-355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/event/david-lagercrantz

• 6 p.m. Swedish American Museum Evening Reception, 5211 N. Clark Street, Chicago

FYI: To RSVP, museum@samac.org. For more information 773-728-811; swedishamericanmuseum.org