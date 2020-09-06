 Skip to main content
BOOKS: Love of France inspires romance novel
BOOKS

BOOKS: Love of France inspires romance novel

Days at the beach are nearing their end, but there’s still time for a romantic beach read. So why not get whisked away to France in Chicago native Samantha Verant’s first novel, “The Secret Recipes of Sophie Valroux” (Berkley 2020; $16).

As a young girl, French-born Valroux spent summers with her grandmother Odette learning culinary arts and later attending the Culinary Institute of America. Her goal was to become among the 1% of female chefs operating a Michelin-starred restaurant. Dedicated, hard-working and determined, Valroux is close to achieving her goal when a competitor sabotages her work, leading to disgrace and dismissal from her job.

Flying home to be with her grandmother, who has suffered a stroke, Valroux discovers that her grandmother has transformed the home where she spent her summers into a luxurious chateau with two kitchens, thus allowing her the chance to regain her dream. Since this is a romance novel, there is, of course, a rekindling of passion for a former love, Remi Dupon, who at first remains cool and aloof when they meet again.

Writing about dreams, food, France and love is a natural for Verant, a classically trained mezzo-soprano, who at the age of 15 auditioned at The Chicago Academy for the Performing and Visual Arts.

“But I chose theater as my major, and when my family moved to Boston the following year, I stayed involved in the acting community,” said Verant who describes herself as the world’s worst actress unless she’s performing in a musical comedy. “But thanks to an awesome teacher, art became a big part of my life.”

Verant also chose to move to France after falling in love, a life choice described in her two memoirs, “Seven Letters from Paris” (2014) and “How to Make a French Family” (2017). She incorporates her passion for French culture, language, and food into her writing and thus, we get Sophie’s recipes to try at home.

Virtual Book launch

The event starts at 7 a.m. Sept. 8.

Throughout the day Verant will post a few pre-recorded videos and will go live a few times to host book giveaways. In the week before the event, Verant will post a list of cooking ingredients for those who want to cook with her.

“Pop by when you can,” she says. “Feel free to share this event. Invite your friends, your mother, your friend’s mother! The more the merrier ... and, seeing I can’t travel back to the U.S., I’m doing what I can from La France. Celebrate an armchair travel read with me! Bisous!”

To attend the free event, visit facebook.com/events/216624219771453/

