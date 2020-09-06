BOOKS: Love of France inspires romance novel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Days at the beach are nearing their end, but there’s still time for a romantic beach read. So why not get whisked away to France in Chicago native Samantha Verant’s first novel, “The Secret Recipes of Sophie Valroux” (Berkley 2020; $16).

As a young girl, French-born Valroux spent summers with her grandmother Odette learning culinary arts and later attending the Culinary Institute of America. Her goal was to become among the 1% of female chefs operating a Michelin-starred restaurant. Dedicated, hard-working and determined, Valroux is close to achieving her goal when a competitor sabotages her work, leading to disgrace and dismissal from her job.

Flying home to be with her grandmother, who has suffered a stroke, Valroux discovers that her grandmother has transformed the home where she spent her summers into a luxurious chateau with two kitchens, thus allowing her the chance to regain her dream. Since this is a romance novel, there is, of course, a rekindling of passion for a former love, Remi Dupon, who at first remains cool and aloof when they meet again.

Writing about dreams, food, France and love is a natural for Verant, a classically trained mezzo-soprano, who at the age of 15 auditioned at The Chicago Academy for the Performing and Visual Arts.