BOOKS: Love of France inspires romance novel

Days at the beach are nearing their end, but there’s still time for a romantic beach read. So why not get whisked away to France in Chicago native Samantha Verant’s first novel, “The Secret Recipes of Sophie Valroux” (Berkley 2020; $16).
As a young girl, French-born Valroux spent summers with her grandmother Odette learning culinary arts and later attending the Culinary Institute of America. Her goal was to become among the 1% of female chefs operating a Michelin-starred restaurant. Dedicated, hard-working and determined, Valroux is close to achieving her goal when a competitor sabotages her work, leading to disgrace and dismissal from her job.
Flying home to be with her grandmother, who has suffered a stroke, Valroux discovers that her grandmother has transformed the home where she spent her summers into a luxurious chateau with two kitchens, thus allowing her the chance to regain her dream. Since this is a romance novel, there is, of course, a rekindling of passion for a former love, Remi Dupon, who at first remains cool and aloof when they meet again.
Writing about dreams, food, France and love is a natural for Verant, a classically trained mezzo-soprano, who at the age of 15 auditioned at The Chicago Academy for the Performing and Visual Arts.
“But I chose theater as my major, and when my family moved to Boston the following year, I stayed involved in the acting community,” said Verant who describes herself as the world’s worst actress unless she’s performing in a musical comedy. “But thanks to an awesome teacher, art became a big part of my life.”
Verant also chose to move to France after falling in love, a life choice described in her two memoirs, “Seven Letters from Paris” (2014) and “How to Make a French Family” (2017). She incorporates her passion for French culture, language, and food into her writing and thus, we get Sophie’s recipes to try at home.
