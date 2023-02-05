Former CIA agent turned freelance assassin Court Gentry is back in “Burner,” the 12th espionage/thriller Gray Man series by author Mark Greaney.

This time around, Gentry is sent after a trove of files stolen from a Swiss bank detailing Russian bribes to world leaders and influencers in the West says Greaney, a New York Times bestselling author. And he must bring the information to light before a cynical peace treaty can be signed that will protect Russian government and mafia interests at the expense of Ukrainian lives and territory.

There’s a lot going on not just with Court but with Greaney. His first book, “The Gray Man,” was made into a movie which streams on Netflix and stars Ryan Gosling as Gentry and Chris Evans in the role of Lloyd Hansen, Court’s former CIA cohort turned nemesis. The most-watched Netflix movie of 2022, it’s currently the fourth most watched original film in Netflix’s history and a sequel is already on the horizon.

But at times Greaney thought he’d never see the movie get made.

“I was the last person on Earth to believe it was ever going to happen,” he says. “I’d initially optioned the film rights in 2009 and had seen 4 scripts from multiple studios and probably 8-10 actors expressing interest over the years, and everything had fallen through, so even when I heard Ryan Gosling was taking the role and Netflix was putting up the money for the Russo’s to direct, I just assumed something was going to derail the project before it came out. Seeing it was surreal, to be sure. I enjoyed it and had no problems with all the ways the film was different from the book. For an author a film is just a really big-budget commercial for their writing, and I know folks who pick up the books after seeing the film are in for a lot of surprises.”

Not a bad outcome for a first novel that took 15 years to write and then was rejected by nine publishers before being accepted by the 10th.

Greaney, who has a degree in international relations and political science, was inspired by the author Tom Clancy and was thrilled when asked to work with the author in 2011. That experience helped shape his future writings.

“My style has definitely matured with time, but most strikingly so when I began working with Tom,” says Greaney. “I wrote three books with Tom and continued the Jack Ryan series with four more after his death, and consequently my Gray Man books became larger in scope, deeper in current international affairs. I do a little more outlining now than I did in the past; I’m less seat-of-the-pants and more of a plotter.”

That said, maintaining a long running series can be daunting.

“Every book seems harder to write than the last,” says Greaney. “I feel like I have lots of big macro story ideas, general plots or objectives or hurdles for my hero to tackle, but the micro aspect; the actions scenes, how the character gets from point A to point B, how the villain dispatches his victims, etcetera, is harder, because I always want to keep the stories and ideas fresh. The way to combat this is by reading, meeting people in military, law enforcement, and intelligence, and going to locations to get new ideas and inspiration.”

FYI: Online & Facebook Author Event- Mark Greaney discusses “Burner: A Gray Man Novel” with guest host Kyle Mills from 9 to 10 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 20. Cost is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/870700067570190