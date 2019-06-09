While other boys his age were reading Hardy Boys mysteries and stories about baseball, Scott…

If you go

What: Martin Walker: "The Body in the Castle Well"

When: Tuesday

Where: The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, IL

Cost: Free and open to the public, but The Book Stall asks that you buy your books there if you intend on entering the book-signing queue.

FYI: 847-446-8880; thebookstall.com